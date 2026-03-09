Qatar has arrested 313 people for sharing videos and spreading what authorities described as misleading information during recent Iranian attacks in the region. Suspects filmed and circulated clips that could stir public panic. Similar warnings and arrests have been reported in Bahrain and Kuwait while UAE and Saudi Arabia also cautioned residents.

Qatari authorities have arrested more than 300 people for sharing videos and what officials described as misleading information during the ongoing attacks linked to the Middle East war. According to a statement released by the Qatar Interior Ministry on Monday, a total of 313 people of different nationalities were detained after they allegedly filmed and circulated footage related to the recent Iranian strikes.

Officials said the individuals had shared video clips and posted information that authorities believe could mislead the public and stir panic or public opinion. The arrests were carried out by the Department for Combating Economic and Cyber Crimes, which operates under the ministry’s General Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Authorities said the detained individuals had been involved in recording and distributing videos showing missile attacks or damage caused by the conflict.

Government warns against spreading sensitive content

The Qatari government stated that circulating such material online could lead to confusion and create fear among residents.

In the official statement, authorities said the arrested individuals had filmed and shared clips and published rumours or misleading claims during the days when Iran launched several attacks across the region.

The government warned people not to share unverified information or images of attack sites, as this could affect public safety and security. Despite the warnings, many videos and images showing missiles, drones and the aftermath of explosions have continued to spread across social media platforms and private messaging groups.

Similar arrests reported in other Gulf countries

The arrests in Qatar come as several Gulf countries tighten rules on sharing information during the ongoing war. Authorities across the region have warned residents that spreading images or unverified reports related to attacks could lead to legal action.

In Bahrain, the interior ministry announced on Friday that four people were arrested for filming and broadcasting clips about the effects of Iranian attacks while also spreading false information.

Meanwhile, in Kuwait, authorities confirmed on Saturday that three people were detained after posting a video where they were seen mocking the situation during the ongoing conflict.

These incidents show how governments in the region are trying to control the spread of information during a period of heightened tensions.

UAE and Saudi Arabia issue strict warnings

Other Gulf states have also issued public warnings regarding the sharing of sensitive content. Residents in the United Arab Emirates have received text messages cautioning them against sharing images of attack sites or reposting unreliable information online.

The UAE Attorney General’s Office warned people not to film, publish or circulate photos and videos of damage caused by missiles, projectiles or falling debris. The warning was shared through the official Emirates News Agency, which said such actions could lead to legal consequences.

Saudi Arabia has also released similar warnings, reminding residents that sharing images of sensitive locations or spreading rumours during wartime could lead to penalties.

Conflict continues to affect several countries

The arrests come as the war in the Middle East continues to escalate, with attacks and military responses reported across several countries. On Monday, the Israeli military said it launched new large-scale strikes targeting locations in Tehran, Isfahan and southern Iran.

Journalists in Tehran reported hearing heavy explosions across the Iranian capital, indicating the intensity of the attacks. At the same time, several explosions were also heard in Tel Aviv, where missiles launched from Iran reportedly hit parts of central Israel.

Israeli emergency responders confirmed that one man was killed by shrapnel, while another person suffered serious injuries during the latest strikes.

Political developments in Iran

In Iran, thousands of people gathered in a central square in Tehran to show support for Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who was recently appointed as the country’s new supreme leader. He succeeded his father Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in earlier strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.

Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani said the appointment had left the United States and Israel in “despair”. He claimed that the new leadership would continue to resist foreign pressure.

Russia expresses support for Iran’s leadership

Russia also expressed support for Iran’s new leadership. President Vladimir Putin said he offered “unwavering support” to Mojtaba Khamenei.

In his message, Putin said the new leader would need courage and dedication while Iran faces what he described as armed aggression. Russia’s statement adds another layer to the already complex geopolitical situation in the region.

United States advises citizens to leave parts of Turkey

The United States has also taken precautionary steps because of the growing tensions. Washington advised non-essential staff to leave its consulate near the southern Turkish city of Adana, which is located close to an important NATO military base.

US authorities also told American citizens in southeast Turkey to leave the region. The advisory is part of broader measures being taken by several countries as the war continues to disrupt security across the region.

Oil markets and global economy react

The conflict has also started affecting global markets. French President Emmanuel Macron said leaders of the G7 countries would discuss the possibility of releasing strategic oil reserves if energy prices continue to rise.

The Middle East war has already pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, raising concerns about economic impacts worldwide.

At the same time, global stock markets reacted negatively to the rising tensions. European stock markets opened lower, while Japan’s Nikkei index fell by more than five percent and South Korea’s Kospi index dropped nearly six percent.

Gas prices surge in Europe

The war has also caused a sharp rise in natural gas prices in Europe. The Dutch TTF gas contract, which is considered the benchmark for European gas prices, jumped as much as 30 percent to reach 69.50 euros per megawatt-hour before slightly falling later.

The spike in energy prices reflects fears that the conflict could affect oil and gas supply routes.

Iran criticises European countries

Iran has blamed several European countries for contributing to the conditions that led to the conflict. Officials in Tehran said countries such as France failed to stand up to pressure from the United States.

They accused European governments of allowing Washington’s policies to escalate tensions in the region.

Strikes reported in Lebanon

Meanwhile, Israel also carried out air strikes in Lebanon. An attack hit the southern suburbs of Beirut, where large plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area. The strike followed Israeli warnings that it would target locations linked to a company connected to the Hezbollah militant group, which is backed by Iran.

Earlier, Hezbollah said it had engaged Israeli forces who reportedly landed in eastern Lebanon by helicopter after crossing the Syrian border.

Human Rights Watch raises concern over weapons

Human Rights Watch also issued a strong statement regarding the conflict. The organisation accused Israel of using white phosphorus over residential areas of the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor.

White phosphorus can ignite when it comes into contact with oxygen and can cause severe burns, fires and serious health damage. The group said the use of such weapons in populated areas could lead to devastating consequences for civilians.

(With inputs from AFP)