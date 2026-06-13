Japanese PM Sanaei Takaichi heads to the UK, Italy, and France for her first G7 Summit. She will push for stronger global cooperation on energy security, critical minerals, and supply chain resilience with world leaders.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanaei Takaichi on Saturday announced the diplomatic tour of the United Kingdom (UK), Italy, and France, where she will attend her first G7 Summit and push for stronger international cooperation on energy security, critical minerals, and supply chain resilience. In a post on X, Takaichi said, before travelling to France for the summit, she would first visit the UK and Italy and hold discussions with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. これより、英国、イタリアを訪問し、続いてＧ７エビアン・サミットに出席するため、フランスを訪問いたします。… pic.twitter.com/8JUYP4Qyq8 — 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) June 13, 2026

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Diplomatic Agenda and G7 Priorities

She said, "In the United Kingdom and Italy, I will discuss with Prime Minister Starmer and Prime Minister Meloni issues such as the situation in East Asia, the Middle East, and Ukraine, while also engaging in solid discussions with the leaders of both countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation in fields such as security, AI, quantum technology, space, semiconductors, and offshore wind power, with a view toward advancing cutting-edge technology development and enhancing the resilience of supply chains."

The Japanese leader said it was her first G7 summit. She added that the summit would provide an opportunity for her to engage with leaders to address global crises and coordinate responses to emerging challenges. She said, "This will be my first G7 Summit, but at the Evian Summit, in addition to addressing geopolitical crises in the Middle East, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific, I intend to engage in frank discussions among leaders on urgent issues--such as cooperation toward energy security and market stabilization premised on free trade and the rule of law, taking into account the situation in the Middle East, and strengthening the resilience of supply chains for critical minerals and the like--and to demonstrate our stance that the G7 will unite and lead the international community in addressing these global challenges."

Focus on Energy Security

A key focus of Japan's participation will be energy security. Takaichi outlined three proposals aimed at strengthening global energy resilience. The post said, "Specifically, on energy security, collaborating with G7 partner nations to oppose and counter unjust export restrictions; advancing support for strengthening oil stockpiles in regions such as Asia and coordination with the IEA; and strengthening cooperation between oil-producing and consuming countries to neutralize coercive actions."

She added, "Through these three proposals, we will promote Japan's vision of leading 'Power Asia' to the international community."

New Framework for Critical Minerals

On critical minerals, Takaichi said Japan would advocate a new framework for cooperation among G7 members. "Additionally, regarding critical minerals, Japan plans to propose a joint stockpiling cooperation framework, under which we will lead efforts to support the establishment of stockpiling systems in G7 countries and promote mutual linkages among those systems," she said.

Indo-Pacific Perspective and Summit Outlook

Emphasising Japan's Indo-Pacific perspective, she underscored her intention to actively shape discussions at the summit."From my perspective, including the viewpoint of the Indo-Pacific, I intend to actively communicate Japan's position and initiatives", she added.

Looking ahead to the gathering of world leaders, Takaichi added, "I look forward to the kind of intensive discussions among leaders that are characteristic of the G7." (ANI)