  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Merriam-Webster chooses VACCINE as the 2021 word of the year: A look at the runners-up

    Since the first shot was administered in December 2020, the word 'vaccine' lookups on Merriam-Webster increased by a whopping 601%.

    Merriam-Webster chooses VACCINE as the 2021 word of the year A look at the runners-up
    Author
    Team Newsable
    United States, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 3:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    'Vaccine' is a word that has been synonymous with words like 'hope', 'solution' and 'relief' since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020. Ever since the countries were gripped with the wild spread of SARS-CoV-2, having a vaccine has been the global response since the word go. Now, the world over, companies are mass-producing vaccines, and people are getting vaccinated day in and out to ensure that the fight against the deadly virus continues globally.

    Hence, it is no surprise that the word 'Vaccine' exploded as the most used word, and now it has been chosen by US publisher Merrian-Webster and the word of the year 2021. Since the first shot was administered in December 2020, the word 'vaccine' lookups on Merriam-Webster increased by a whopping 601%. Compared to 2019, when there was chatter about vaccines, Merriam-Webster logged an increase of 1,048% in lookups this year.

    "

    Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor-in-charge, told The Associated Press that the word 'vaccine' was extremely high in their data every day in 2021. He added: The pandemic was the gun going off, and now we have the aftereffects.

    Calling the word 'vaccine' a representation of two different stories, Sokolowski states that while one story presents the remarkable speed at which scientists developed a vaccine, the other highlights the debates surrounding the policy, usage, and hesitancy. 

    Also read: WHO designates new B.1.1.529 COVID strain as ‘variant of concern’, renames it Omicron

    The word 'vaccine', which was first reportedly used in 1882, was borrowed from the Latin word 'vaccina', meaning 'of or from a cow'.

    Earlier this month, Oxford English Dictionary chose 'vax' as their word of the year. It is defined as 'a colloquialism, meaning either vaccine or vaccination as a noun and vaccinate as a verb.' Meanwhile, Collins Dictionary had earlier announced that the Collins Word of the Year 2020 was 'lockdown', defining it as the imposition of stringent restrictions on travel, social interaction and access to public spaces.

    Among Merrian-Webster's runners-up in the word biography of 2021 are:

    1. Insurrection: Searches for this word increased by 61,000% over 2020, especially after the deadly January 6, 2021, US Capitol siege.

    2. Infrastructure: US President Joe Biden delivered what his predecessor Donald Trump often spoke about but never achieved - a bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law. Following this move, conversations moved from roads and bridges to 'figurative infrastructure'. Sokolowski said several people asked, what is infrastructure if it is not made out of steel or concrete?

    3. Perseverance: Another word looked up on Merriam-Webster was the name of NASA's latest Mars rover - Perseverance, which landed on February 18, 2021. The name was thought up by 14-year-old Alexander Mather, who won a contest organized by NASA. The 7th-grade student at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia, was among the 28,000 K-12 students to submit entries.

    4. Nomad: Thanks to the 2020 release of the film 'Nomadland', which went on to win the Oscars in April 2021, was another word widely looked up on Merriam-Webster. The movie's director Chloe Zhao became the first woman of colour to win Oscars for Best Director. Frances McDormand bagged the Best Actress Oscar for the film.

    5. Other words in Merriam-Webster's top 10 words of the year 2021 are: Cicada (we had an invasion), guardian (after Cleveland Indians became Cleveland Guardians), meta (Facebook parent company's new name in line with its vision to incorporate the metaverse phenomenon), cisgender (a gender identity that corresponds to one's sex assigned at birth), woke (charged with politics and political correctness) and murraya (a tropical tree and the word that won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee for 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde).

    Also watch: Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not yet clear if Omicron variant more transmissible or causes severe disease: WHO-dnm

    Not yet clear if Omicron variant more transmissible or causes severe disease: WHO

    Chinese media calls out BJP ministers and leaders for Noida Airport tweet featuring Beijing Airport-dnm

    Chinese media calls out BJP ministers and leaders for Noida Airport tweet featuring Beijing Airport

    WHO designates new B.1.1.529 COVID strain as variant of concern, renames it Omicron-dnm

    WHO designates new B.1.1.529 COVID strain as ‘variant of concern’, renames it Omicron

    2008 Mumbai terror attacks: India summons Pakistani diplomat, delivers strong message

    2008 Mumbai terror attacks: India summons Pakistani diplomat, delivers strong message

    The story of Sharbat Gula National Geographic famous green-eyed Afghan girl photograph 1985 steve mccurry refuge italy

    The story of Sharbat Gula, Nat Geo's famous green-eyed Afghan girl, who was given refuge in Italy

    Recent Stories

    Inside Edge Season 3: Here's what ex-coach Ravi Shastri has to say about Indian skipper 'Vayu Raghavan' (WATCH)-ayh

    Inside Edge Season 3: Here's what ex-coach Ravi Shastri has to say about Indian skipper 'Vayu Raghavan'

    Money Heist: Ayushmann Khurrana turns desi Professor, dances on Bella Ciao Hindi version RCB

    Money Heist: Ayushmann Khurrana turns desi Professor, dances on Bella Ciao Hindi version

    Atrangi Re Song Sara Ali Khan does a Chaka Chak dance at Dhanush engagement drb

    Atrangi Re Song: Sara Ali Khan does a ‘Chaka Chak’ dance at Dhanush’s engagement

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 review: Chelsea-Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 review: Chelsea-Manchester United draw 1-1; Arsenal, Liverpool among winners

    Tomato rate crashes: Rate comes down to Rs 40 from Rs 100-ycb

    Tomato rate crashes: Rate comes down to Rs 40 from Rs 100

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon