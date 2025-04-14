user
Japanese 'Baba Vanga' with eerily accurate past prophecies predicts mega-Tsunami in July 2025

Manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, known as the 'Baba Vanga of Japan,' predicts a mega-tsunami in July 2025, impacting Japan and other Pacific regions. Her past accurate predictions lend weight to this warning, urging preparation and mitigation efforts.

Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

Ryo Tatsuki, a Japanese manga artist turned prophet, has warned of a potential mega-tsunami set to hit in July 2025, sparking debate. Knows as the "Baba Vanga of Japan", her prediction, based on a vivid dream, describes a catastrophic event that could affect Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Northern Mariana Islands. The dream reportedly features the ocean "boiling" south of Japan, possibly indicating an underwater volcanic eruption capable of triggering a massive tsunami.

In her dreams, she also saw dragon-like forms heading in this direction-and the believers link this with symbolic patterns in maps near Hawaii and other at-risk coastal areas.

Tatsuki's history of accurate predictions has lent credibility to her warning. She had previously predicted Freddie Mercury's death in 1991, the Kobe earthquake of 1995, and Japan's tsunami in 2011. These predictions were documented in her manga, "The Future I Saw," which has gained renewed attention online as fans compare her visions to recent events.

Countries at risk

The potential mega-tsunami could have devastating consequences for coastal regions in the Pacific. Countries at risk include Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, China, Guam, Palau, and South Korea. Tatsuki emphasizes the need for preparation and action to mitigate the impact of potential catastrophes.

Japan's location within the Pacific Ring of Fire makes it prone to seismic activity. The Nankai Trough, off Japan's southern coast, is a potential source of future megathrust earthquakes and tsunamis, making Tatsuki's prediction plausible from a geological standpoint. The scientific community stresses the importance of data-driven preparedness, highlighting the need for governments and communities to take proactive measures to reinforce infrastructure and create emergency plans.

