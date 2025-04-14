user
user icon

Retail Investors Bet On Nvidia Rally Continuing Amid Trump’s Confounding Tech Tariff Signals

Citi said Nvidia can partially pass down the increased GPU cost that may emanate from the trade war, given its technology leadership and AI GPU price in-elasticity.

Retail Investors Bet On Nvidia Rally Continuing Amid Trump’s Confounding Tech Tariff Signals
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) shares have been highly volatile this year as they gyrated between reports of a slowdown in artificial intelligence (AI) spending and the geopolitical news surrounding tariffs.

The stock trades down nearly 28% from its all-time high of $153.13, hit on Jan. 7, although it ended Friday’s session up 3.12% at $110.93. 

Nvidia was among the top five trending stocks on Stocktwits early Monday and it was also among the top 15 most-trending tickers.

Retail investors are hopeful that the worst may be behind them. 

An ongoing Stocktwits poll that has collected responses from 4,400 users so far found that an overwhelming majority (85%) said the next 20% move in Nvidia stock is to the upside.

The remaining 15% opined that the next 20% move will be lower.

Screenshot 2025-04-14 at 2.24.20 AM.png

The rise in the major U.S. index futures suggests that the broader market is headed for a positive open.

Nvidia stock, however, could see some volatility. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and President Donald Trump said separate tariffs would be worked out for semiconductor imports after the customs department announced an exemption for tech products late Friday.

The sentiment meter on Stocktwits confirmed the positive outlook. Retail sentiment toward the Nvidia stock stayed ‘bullish’ (55/100), and the message volume stayed ‘high.’

Screenshot 2025-04-14 at 3.04.11 AM.png NVDA sentiment and message volume as of 3:04 a.m. ET, April 14 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher expected an 8%-12% rise in Nvidia stock on the tariff exemption for tech products.

Another user based his bullish view on the potential for artificial intelligence (AI).

Although analysts trimmed their price targets for Nvidia stock following the recent stock sell-off, they remained optimistic regarding the fundamentals. 

The Fly reported Friday that Citi reduced the price target for Nvidia’s stock to $150 from $163 but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating.

Given its technology leadership and AI GPU price inelasticity, the firm thinks Nvidia can partially pass down the increased GPU cost that may emanate from the trade war.

The Koyfin-compiled average analysts’ price target for Nvidia stock is $167.78, implying a potential upside of over 51% from current levels.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ceribell's Retail Popularity Surges After Small-Cap Medtech Firm Assures No Tariff Impact Until Q4

Ceribell's Retail Popularity Surges After Small-Cap Medtech Firm Assures No Tariff Impact Until Q4

Sony Raises PS5 Price In Europe And Australia Amid Trump Tariff Fallout: US Hike Likely Next

Sony Raises PS5 Price In Europe And Australia Amid Trump Tariff Fallout: US Hike Likely Next

Bill Ackman Says China 'Asks' For Tariff Relief After Trump's 90-Day Pause: 'Rift Is Healing'

Bill Ackman Says China 'Asks' For Tariff Relief After Trump's 90-Day Pause: 'Rift Is Healing'

This Nano-Cap E-Commerce Play Saw 3,100% Jump In Retail Chatter Last Week: What's Behind The Surge?

This Nano-Cap E-Commerce Play Saw 3,100% Jump In Retail Chatter Last Week: What's Behind The Surge?

JD.com Reportedly Pledges $27B To Support Local Sellers Hurt By US Tariffs, Fellow Chinese Retailers Extend Relief Too

JD.com Reportedly Pledges $27B To Support Local Sellers Hurt By US Tariffs, Fellow Chinese Retailers Extend Relief Too

Recent Stories

Ceribell's Retail Popularity Surges After Small-Cap Medtech Firm Assures No Tariff Impact Until Q4

Ceribell's Retail Popularity Surges After Small-Cap Medtech Firm Assures No Tariff Impact Until Q4

Sony Raises PS5 Price In Europe And Australia Amid Trump Tariff Fallout: US Hike Likely Next

Sony Raises PS5 Price In Europe And Australia Amid Trump Tariff Fallout: US Hike Likely Next

Bill Ackman Says China 'Asks' For Tariff Relief After Trump's 90-Day Pause: 'Rift Is Healing'

Bill Ackman Says China 'Asks' For Tariff Relief After Trump's 90-Day Pause: 'Rift Is Healing'

This Nano-Cap E-Commerce Play Saw 3,100% Jump In Retail Chatter Last Week: What's Behind The Surge?

This Nano-Cap E-Commerce Play Saw 3,100% Jump In Retail Chatter Last Week: What's Behind The Surge?

3 Zodiac Signs that are passionate lovers. Are you one of them? shk

3 Zodiac Signs that are passionate lovers - Are you one of them?

Recent Videos

Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Video Icon
RR vs RCB Highlights: Kohli & Salt Shine as RCB CRUSH Royals in Jaipur

RR vs RCB Highlights: Kohli & Salt Shine as RCB CRUSH Royals in Jaipur

Video Icon
Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon