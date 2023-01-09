Meet Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh, the First female Sikh judge in the US

Manpreet Monica Singh was sworn in as a Harris Country Civil Court judge at Law No 4 in Texas. Manpreet Singh grew up in Houston and now resides in Bellaire with her husband and two children.

Manpreet Monica Singh, of Indian origin, has been sworn in as a Harris County judge, making her the first female Sikh judge in the United States. Singh grew up in Houston and now resides in Bellaire with her husband and two children.

Singh attended Klein Forest High School, the University of Texas at Austin, and the South Texas College of Law. Singh is a lawyer who was raised in Northwest Houston. In 2010, she was named runner-up for Houston Young Lawyers Association Most Outstanding Attorney, and in 2017, she received the South Asian Bar Association Distinguished Member Award.

She was a trial lawyer in numerous civil rights organisations at the local, state and national levels for 20 years.

She serves on the boards of the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the Texas Lyceum, and the Sikh Coalition (also serving as Trustee). She is also a Chapter Representative for the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates and a regular lecturer for Texas Bar CLE classes.

"It means a lot to me as I represent H-town (nickname for Houston) the most, so for it to be us, I'm happy for it," Singh said during the oath-taking ceremony.

The ceremony was presided over by the Indian-American Judge Ravi Sandill, the state's first South Asian Judge, in a packed courtroom. Sandill said, "This is certainly a big moment for the Sikh community." He added, "When they see someone of colour, which is a little different, they know there is hope for them. Manpreet is an ambassador not only for Sikhs but also for all women of colour."

There are approximately 500,000 Sikhs in the United States, with 20,000 Sikhs residing in the Houston area. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, "It was a proud day for the entire Sikh Community, but it was also a proud day for all people of colour who see the Diversity of the City of Houston in the Diversity of the Court."

