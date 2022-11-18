Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian-origin academician Sunil Kumar named as next president of Tufts University

    Sunil Kumar has been named the next president of Tufts University by the Board of Trustees and will succeed president Anthony Monaco as Tufts’ 14th president on July 1, 2023, a statement from the university said on Thursday, adding that he will be first person of colour to occupy the position.

    Indian origin academician Sunil Kumar named as next president of Tufts University gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    Eminent Indian-American academician Sunil Kumar has been appointed the next president of Massachusetts-based Tufts University, the first person of colour to occupy the position. The Board of Trustees nominated Kumar, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Johns Hopkins University, to be the next president of Tufts University. He will follow current president Anthony Monaco as Tufts' 14th president on July 1, 2023.

    According to the announcement, Kumar will hold the role for the first time as a person of colour. Kumar brings to Tufts "a lifetime commitment to quality in higher education and an incredibly excellent record as a leader, teacher, and colleague," according to Peter Dolan, head of the board of trustees and the presidential search committee.

    Also Read | Democrat Nancy Pelosi to step down from post after Republicans take over US House; check details

    An "excellent successor" to Monaco, Kumar's dedication to civic involvement, innovation, research, and learning will support Tufts' effort to make the world a better place, according to Dolan. Kumar, who is of Indian descent, formerly served as dean of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

    Creating strategies "to guarantee that we have even more resources to make Tufts as inexpensive as we can," Kumar said in the statement, will be one of his top goals as president.

    Also read: Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas

    In a video released on the Tufts website, Kumar said that without the complete financial support he got while a graduate student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he would not have reached this position in life.

    "I could not have done anything differently since I am the son of a police officer. And therefore, affordability is not a theoretical concept for me. I aspire to serve as an illustration of someone who profited from an establishment extending its doors wide," he added.

    Also read: 26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg invited to Israel's 25th Knesset's inauguration

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details AJR

    After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details

    Democrat Nancy Pelosi to step down from post after Republicans take over US House; check details AJR

    Democrat Nancy Pelosi to step down from post after Republicans take over US House; check details

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas - adt

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas

    Former SpaceX employees claim they were fired for speaking against Elon Musk file charges gcw

    Former SpaceX employees claim they were fired for speaking against Elon Musk, file charges

    President Joe Biden congratulates Republicans for winning majority in US House AJR

    President Joe Biden congratulates Republicans for winning majority in US House

    Recent Stories

    Twitter closes offices, disables employee badges as several employees quit AJR

    Twitter closes offices, disables employee badges as several employees quit

    15 key points PM Modi made at 'No Money for Terror' conference

    15 key points PM Modi made at 'No Money for Terror' conference

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over his wife Katrina Kaif, call his 'biwi' a 'scientist'; know why RBA

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over his wife Katrina Kaif, call his 'biwi' a 'scientist'; know why

    Best people are staying I m not super worried Elon Musk on mass resignations at Twitter gcw

    'Best people are staying, I'm not super worried': Elon Musk on mass resignations at Twitter

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Sadio Mane misses out for Senegal with fibula injury-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Sadio Mane misses out for Senegal with fibula injury

    Recent Videos

    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon