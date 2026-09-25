Kuwait authorities just pulled off a massive drug bust at the Abdali border. They seized 47 kg of crystal meth and chemicals worth crores. Acting on a solid tip-off, cops arrested a man who was returning from Iraq.

Kuwait City: Kuwait authorities have cracked down on a massive drug smuggling attempt. The General Department of Narcotics Control seized drugs worth crores at the Abdali border. Officials recovered around 47 kg of crystal meth and 45 liters of chemicals used to make the drug. Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah directly supervised this major operation.

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This bust is actually linked to an older case. Earlier, cops had busted a drug manufacturing and smuggling racket running out of a farm in the Kabd area. The Narcotics Control team worked closely with the General Administration of Customs to trap the accused this time. Security officials got a secret tip-off about a man returning to Kuwait from Iraq via the Abdali border. They set up a trap and nabbed him right on time. Authorities confirmed that the arrested man is a key player in a major drug syndicate. The Ministry of Interior has issued a strict warning that they will take tough action against anyone trying to mess with the country's security.

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