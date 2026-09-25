The Telangana unit of the ABVP has opposed the screening of a documentary on Umar Khalid at NALSAR University. Demanding action against those involved, the ABVP called Khalid an "anti-nationalist" and stated its intent to complain to the VC.

The Telangana unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has opposed the reported screening of a documentary on Umar Khalid at NALSAR University on Wednesday night and demanded action against those involved.

According to the ABVP Telangana official, a group of students reportedly organised a screening of the documentary Prisoner Number 626710 in a student-only event on September 23. The ABVP alleged that the screening was organised without permission from the NALSAR management.

ABVP Calls for Action

Speaking to ANI, ABVP Joint Secretary Raju also opposed the screening and called for action by the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor against those involved. “As we know all about the incident which has happened at Nalsar University, the documentary, which is played by some ‘Deshdrohis’, Umar Khalid documentary, we are opposing that documentary played at Nalsar University. Because Umar Khalid is an anti-nationalist. We are from India, we are Indians, we are against the Umar Khalid incident as we know about Umar Khalid’s words as it passed,” Raju said.

He further said the ABVP opposed the documentary over what he described as Umar Khalid's “anti-national words” and his alleged support for Pakistan and “free Kashmir”. Raju demanded that the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor take action against those involved in the screening. “So, we are demanding the VC of the NALSAR University to take action against everyone who is involved,” he said.

'Will Complain to VC Democratically'

Speaking to ANI, ABVP Hyderabad City Secretary Prudvi said the organisation opposed the screening and that its representatives planned to meet the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor to lodge a complaint. “We oppose the screening of the documentary about Umar Khalid. Because Umar Khalid is the kind of person who speaks against India, advocates for a 'Free Kashmir,' talks about breaking India apart, and joins the 'Tukde-Tukde gang' to raise anti-India slogans. We intend to meet the Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR democratically,” Prudvi said.

He said the ABVP would demand action against individuals involved in the screening. “We plan to meet the NALSAR VC to lodge a complaint regarding the screening of this documentary. Whether it is in Karnataka, Kashmir, Telangana, or NALSAR, documentaries or movies featuring such individuals should not be screened; universities should uphold democratic values. However, a documentary about an anti-national, someone who speaks against the country, should not be shown,” he said.

Prudvi added that the ABVP was registering its opposition to the screening through democratic means. “That is why we are registering our opposition to this screening democratically. We are demanding action against the individuals who were involved,” he said. (ANI)