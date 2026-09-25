DMK's TKS Elangovan hit back at TN CM Vijay's 'AIADMK is DMK branch' remark, saying Vijay is instructed and his TVK govt has done nothing. Vijay, campaigning for Madurantakam bypoll, called his party a 'pure force' against the 'evil' DMK.

DMK Hits Back at CM Vijay's Remarks Responding to CM Vijay's remarks during his campaign today ahead of the Chengalpattu Assembly bypoll, Elangovan said, "Vijay continues to speak on the same line because he is instructed to speak on the same line." Speaking to ANI, he said, "His government has not done one good thing for the people of Tamil Nadu so far. Now they say that we will release water only for 45 days. 45 days is not enough for the Samba crops. I think he is not going to release water. He has not done any good thing for society."Elangovan also reacted to Vijay's allegation that the DMK, AIADMK and BJP were together, saying, "He says that AIADMK, DMK, and BJP are together. We are always attacking the BJP. Even during elections, our leader said that BJP is our major enemy." On CM Vijay referring to DMK president MK Stalin as his "uncle", Elangovan said, "He says, Stalin is my uncle. I don't know what he means by it. He says that, but he does not respect him." CM Vijay's Campaign Attack on DMK, AIADMK Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launched a sharp attack on the DMK and AIADMK during his campaign in the Madurantakam Assembly constituency, alleging that the AIADMK had become a "branch of the DMK" and describing TVK as the "pure force" against the "evil force".Addressing voters in Madurantakam ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll, Vijay said, "The AIADMK has now become a branch of the DMK. If I speak about corruption in the Assembly, they get angry immediately. The moment I mention corruption, the DMK asks for proof. Their only intention is to not let me speak in the Assembly." On Corruption Allegations He alleged that the DMK was attempting to "defame" him over his remarks on corruption and said his political criticism would continue. "They are defaming me, saying, 'Why is Vijay speaking about corruption that happened 50 years ago?' We will not spare those who indulged in corruption. I am a thick-skinned person. I have seen everything in the last 34 years," Vijay said. 'Pure Force' TVK vs 'Evil Force' DMK Questioning the DMK over corruption allegations, Vijay said, "Can the DMK people ever say that they will not indulge in corruption? There are only two contenders in this contest – the pure force, TVK, versus the evil force, DMK." Addressing the people of Madurantakam, Vijay said he was visiting the constituency not in his capacity as Chief Minister but as one among them. "My Vanakkam to the people of Madurantakam constituency. I am happy to meet you all. I have not come here as a Chief Minister, but as one among you – as your brother," he said."Why can't the TVK come to power as a party of laymen and common people? Why is the evil DMK defaming the TVK every day? It is because of you that I won in cinema and in politics," Vijay added. Madurantakam Bypoll Details The Madurantakam bypoll was necessitated after former AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel resigned and joined the TVK. The party has renominated her from the constituency for the October 6 bypoll.The constituency, located in Chengalpattu district, is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with TVK fielding Maragatham Kumaravel as its candidate. The election is among the first electoral contests for the Vijay-led TVK government after it came to power following the April 2026 Assembly elections.Polling for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls is scheduled for October 6, while counting will take place on October 9. Earlier, TVK announced Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama as its candidates for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituency by-elections. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Friday hit back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay's "AIADMK become branch of DMK" remarks during his campaign, saying that Vijay "continues to speak on the same line" and alleging that his government had not done any work for the people of the state so far.Responding to CM Vijay's remarks during his campaign today ahead of the Chengalpattu Assembly bypoll, Elangovan said, "Vijay continues to speak on the same line because he is instructed to speak on the same line." Speaking to ANI, he said, "His government has not done one good thing for the people of Tamil Nadu so far. Now they say that we will release water only for 45 days. 45 days is not enough for the Samba crops. I think he is not going to release water. He has not done any good thing for society."Elangovan also reacted to Vijay's allegation that the DMK, AIADMK and BJP were together, saying, "He says that AIADMK, DMK, and BJP are together. We are always attacking the BJP. Even during elections, our leader said that BJP is our major enemy." On CM Vijay referring to DMK president MK Stalin as his "uncle", Elangovan said, "He says, Stalin is my uncle. I don't know what he means by it. He says that, but he does not respect him."Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launched a sharp attack on the DMK and AIADMK during his campaign in the Madurantakam Assembly constituency, alleging that the AIADMK had become a "branch of the DMK" and describing TVK as the "pure force" against the "evil force".Addressing voters in Madurantakam ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll, Vijay said, "The AIADMK has now become a branch of the DMK. If I speak about corruption in the Assembly, they get angry immediately. The moment I mention corruption, the DMK asks for proof. Their only intention is to not let me speak in the Assembly."He alleged that the DMK was attempting to "defame" him over his remarks on corruption and said his political criticism would continue. "They are defaming me, saying, 'Why is Vijay speaking about corruption that happened 50 years ago?' We will not spare those who indulged in corruption. I am a thick-skinned person. I have seen everything in the last 34 years," Vijay said.Questioning the DMK over corruption allegations, Vijay said, "Can the DMK people ever say that they will not indulge in corruption? There are only two contenders in this contest – the pure force, TVK, versus the evil force, DMK." Addressing the people of Madurantakam, Vijay said he was visiting the constituency not in his capacity as Chief Minister but as one among them. "My Vanakkam to the people of Madurantakam constituency. I am happy to meet you all. I have not come here as a Chief Minister, but as one among you – as your brother," he said."Why can't the TVK come to power as a party of laymen and common people? Why is the evil DMK defaming the TVK every day? It is because of you that I won in cinema and in politics," Vijay added.The Madurantakam bypoll was necessitated after former AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel resigned and joined the TVK. The party has renominated her from the constituency for the October 6 bypoll.The constituency, located in Chengalpattu district, is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with TVK fielding Maragatham Kumaravel as its candidate. The election is among the first electoral contests for the Vijay-led TVK government after it came to power following the April 2026 Assembly elections.Polling for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls is scheduled for October 6, while counting will take place on October 9. Earlier, TVK announced Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama as its candidates for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituency by-elections. (ANI)