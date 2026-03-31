Donald Trump shared a video showing massive explosions in Isfahan, Iran, from reported joint US-Israeli airstrikes. The offensive targeted key military sites, including facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear program, reportedly using “bunker-buster” bombs on fortified targets.

US President Donald Trump has shared a dramatic video showing massive explosions in Iran’s Isfahan, following reported joint airstrikes by the United States and Israel on key military sites. The footage, posted on his Truth Social platform, captured a series of powerful blasts lighting up the night sky, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing offensive.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The strikes are believed to be part of a broader military campaign targeting Iran’s strategic infrastructure, including ammunition depots and facilities linked to its nuclear and defence capabilities. According to reports citing US officials, the attack involved the use of heavy “bunker-buster” bombs designed to penetrate fortified or underground targets.

Scroll to load tweet…

Isfahan holds significant strategic importance, as it is home to critical military installations and is closely associated with Iran’s nuclear programme. Some reports suggest the city also houses key uranium stockpiles, making it a high-value target in the ongoing conflict.

Also Read: 'Succumbed To Severe Injuries': Iran Confirms Navy Chief's Death Amid Strait of Hormuz Escalation

Trump’s post did not include a detailed caption, but the visuals themselves underscored the scale of the strikes. One video showed a chain of explosions, while others circulating online captured fireballs and thick plumes of smoke rising over the city.

The escalation comes amid a wider US-Israel offensive against Iran that has intensified over recent weeks. Officials say thousands of military targets have already been hit, as part of efforts to weaken Iran’s offensive capabilities and deter further escalation in the region.

The use of bunker-buster munitions suggests a focus on deeply buried or reinforced facilities, potentially including underground storage or weapons infrastructure. Such strikes signal a shift toward more aggressive targeting of Iran’s core military assets.

Meanwhile, the situation remains highly volatile, with Iran continuing to retaliate through missile and drone attacks across the region. The latest developments have raised concerns about a broader regional conflict, with global powers closely monitoring the escalation.

As both sides intensify military actions, the release of the explosion footage adds a new dimension to the information battle, showcasing the scale of the strikes while underscoring the growing risks of further escalation in the Middle East.

Also Read: Ali Khamenei to Ali Larijani: Inside Iran's Leadership Bloodbath As War Rages On