A tourist bus accident in western Turkiye has resulted in the deaths of at least eight people, including a baby, and injured 33 others. The bus collided with a guardrail and caught fire while travelling from Izmir to Antalya.

At least eight people lost their lives, and 33 others sustained injuries after a tourist bus collided with a guardrail and caught fire in western Turkiye early on Sunday, Xinhua reported, citing local media. According to Xinhua, citing Turkish broadcaster NTV, the bus, carrying 38 passengers and three crew members, was en route from the Turkish city of Izmir to the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya when the incident occurred on the Denizli-Aydin highway in Denizli Province of the country. The deceased included the bus driver and a nine-month-old infant. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention, as reported by Xinhua. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. Further details awaited. (ANI)