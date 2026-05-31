Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian DPM Richard Marles will co-chair the 2nd India-Australia Defence Ministers' Dialogue in New Delhi to review defence cooperation, military interoperability, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles will co-chair the second India-Australia Defence Ministers' Dialogue in New Delhi on Monday.

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Dialogue to Focus on Defence and Security Cooperation

The dialogue will review the progress in bilateral defence cooperation and identify new avenues for collaboration, an official statement by the Ministry of Defence said. As per the statement, the discussions will focus on strengthening defence & security cooperation, enhancing military interoperability, industry collaboration, including co-development and co-production opportunities, and regional & global security developments of mutual interest.

The meeting is expected to further strengthen bilateral defence relations, enhance strategic trust and cooperation, promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region and identify new areas of collaboration in defence and security.

Growing Strategic Partnership

The statement highlighted how the visit of Richard Marles follows the inaugural Dialogue held in Australia in October 2025 and reflects the growing momentum in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Australia is a key partner in India's vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The visit underscores the growing depth and maturity of the India-Australia defence partnership.

Earlier, on October 9, 2025, Marles welcomed Singh to Australia for the inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue. The dialogue reflected unprecedented progress in the bilateral defence partnership and Ministers' ambition to enhance cooperation, following the four bilateral meetings between the Ministers since the elevation of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020. Ministers advanced their Prime Ministers' long-term vision for collaboration between the two countries to enhance collective strength, contribute to both countries' security, and make an important contribution to regional peace and security, the statement read.

India-Netherlands Defence Discussions

As the ties continue to strengthen on this front, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday held bilateral discussions with the Chief of Defence of the Netherlands, General Onno Eichelsheim, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, focusing on enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions focused on expanding military exchange programmes and bilateral training events. In a post on X, the MoD stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh held bilateral discussions with Chief of Defence, Netherlands General Onno Eichelsheim. Deliberations were held on avenues to enhance Defence Cooperation between both nations through military exchange programmes and bilateral training events." (ANI)