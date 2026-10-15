American singer Mary Millben slammed CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, alleging US donor links. She defended PM Modi's popularity, urging Dipke to work with him. The exchange comes amid controversy over India's electoral rolls involving the CEC.

American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday (local time) claimed CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke's connections with US donors and accused him of lawlessness amid ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in India. She also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys strong support among Indian citizens.

Millben Backs PM Modi, Slams Activist

In a post on X, Millben directly addressed Dipke and urged him to engage with the Prime Minister, saying, “Oh dear @abhijeet_dipke, the truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here’s the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don’t succeed. And you won’t, because lawlessness never wins. Instead, take your US education, talent, and use it for good. Sit down with the PM @narendramodi and be a positive voice to advance India. The truth of your courage to do what’s right lies in your next steps.”

Oh dear @abhijeet_dipke, the truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here’s the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don’t succeed. And you won’t, because lawlessness never wins. Instead, take your U.S. education, talent, and use it for good. Sit down with the PM @narendramodi and be a positive voice to advance India. The truth of your courage to do what’s right lies in your next steps. And the PM doesn’t need American support. He has 1.5 billion beautiful Indian citizens who support him and have for 25 years, 12 years as PM, three consecutive terms. And will again in 2029. That’s the truth. — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) October 14, 2026

“And the PM doesn’t need American support. He has 1.5 billion beautiful Indian citizens who support him and have for 25 years, 12 years as PM, three consecutive terms. And will again in 2029. That’s the truth,” she added.

'Don't Need Outsiders Interfering': Dipke

Her remarks were a response to Dipke's post on X, in which he questioned the claimed involvement of foreign nationals in India's internal affairs and alleged PM Modi of seeking American support to discredit his fellow citizens.

In a post on X, Dipke said, “Why is Modi seeking the support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen? Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India’s internal affairs? We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don’t need outsiders interfering in our country’s affairs."

Why is Modi seeking the support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen? Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India’s internal affairs? We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don’t need outsiders interfering in our country’s affairs. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 14, 2026

Dipke’s post highlighted an interview article of Mary Millben titled “American singer Mary Millben urges Indian youth to rise against CJP, alleges US donors funding party.”

CJP and the opposition parties have been demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the SIR of the electoral rolls.

US Lawmaker Raises Concerns

Meanwhile, US Representative for Washington’s 7th congressional district Pramila Jayapal raised concerns over the removal of people from voting rolls in India, amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, drawing a comparison with the Trump administration’s actions in the United States.

In a post on X on Wednesday (local time), Jayapal said, “I am deeply concerned about the actions of the Indian government to purge 130 million people from the voting rolls. This appears to be a similar playbook to what the Trump Administration is doing here at home to undermine voting rights in a democracy."

I am deeply concerned about the actions of the Indian government to purge 130 million people from the voting rolls. This appears to be a similar playbook to what the Trump Administration is doing here at home to undermine voting rights in a democracy. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 14, 2026

The proposed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, introduced in Congress on January 29, aims to overhaul federal voting standards in the United States. It mandates that state election authorities require physical proof of US citizenship (such as a passport or birth certificate) upon voter registration, alongside valid photo identification at the ballot box; limits mail voting strictly to specific exceptions, including illness, physical disability, active military service, or travel; and directs US states to purge non-citizens from federal voter registries using federal databases. (ANI)