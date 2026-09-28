A man’s dangerous mountain stunt nearly backfired after he kicked rocks down a slope. Moments later, a tree came crashing towards him, forcing him to move quickly to avoid falling into a nearby ravine. The incident was caught on camera.

A man’s dangerous stunt on a mountain nearly ended in tragedy after he was caught on camera kicking large rocks down a steep slope. The rocks rolled rapidly downhill, potentially putting anyone or anything below at risk. However, the situation soon took an unexpected turn, with the man himself finding himself in danger.

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The video shows the man continuing to dislodge rocks from the mountainside when a tree suddenly began falling towards him. He quickly realised the danger and moved away from the spot as the tree came crashing down. A ravine nearby added to the risk, leaving the man with little room for error as he tried to get out of the way.

The incident highlights the unpredictable dangers of disturbing natural terrain, particularly in mountainous areas. What appeared to be a casual stunt quickly turned into a frightening encounter that could have had serious consequences. The footage also shows how loose rocks, falling trees and steep slopes can create unexpected hazards. The incident serves as a reminder that reckless actions in such environments can endanger not only others below but also the person carrying out the stunt.