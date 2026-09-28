India has sent about 3 tonnes of anti-tuberculosis medicines to Colombo to aid Sri Lanka's public health system. EAM S Jaishankar announced the dispatch, reinforcing India's commitment to supporting its neighbour's healthcare needs.

India has dispatched about 3 tonnes of anti-tuberculosis medicines to Colombo to help support Sri Lanka's public health system. In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the dispatch and expressed India's committment to supporting its neighbour country. "India remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka's public health system. About 3 tonnes of anti-tuberculosis medicines were dispatched to Colombo today aboard an @IAF_MCC C130J," he wrote on X. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2104566334084587798?s=20

WHO's Regional Fight Against Tuberculosis

Earlier this month, the member States of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region committed to stronger and more integrated action to close critical gaps in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), with a focus on early diagnosis, wider access to prevention and treatment, financial protection for families and preparedness for new TB vaccines. The commitment was made at the 79th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia."Tuberculosis is curable and preventable, yet it continues to take hundreds of thousands of lives in our Region every year and pushes families into poverty," said Dr Nilesh Buddha, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia Region. "We have the tools to change this trajectory. What we need is to ensure that these tools reach everyone who needs them – earlier, equitably and as part of quality primary health care," he added.

Regional TB Burden

The WHO South-East Asia Region accounted for approximately 34 per cent of new TB cases globally in 2024, with an estimated 3.68 million cases and around 433,000 deaths. Around 150,000 people developed multidrug- and rifampicin-resistant TB, representing more than 38 per cent of the global burden.

Commitments to Strengthen TB Care

Countries agreed to strengthen early and complete detection through routine services, systematic screening and active case finding among high-risk and underserved populations. They also committed to wider use of WHO-recommended rapid diagnostics, including molecular diagnostics and digital technologies where appropriate.

The countries further agreed to make TB care more people-centred by improving access to quality treatment for drug-resistant TB, nutritional and community-based support, and measures to address stigma, discrimination and social, financial and geographical barriers to care.

Prevention efforts will include expanding access to TB preventive treatment for eligible household contacts and other people at risk, strengthening infection prevention and control, and addressing risk factors including undernutrition, diabetes and tobacco use.

Future Projections and Vaccine Impact

According to regional modelling, combining improved treatment and public-private engagement, rapid diagnostics, targeted prevention, active case finding and TB vaccines, when available, could significantly reduce TB incidence and mortality. Introducing a TB vaccine from 2028 alongside these interventions could avert around 1.45 million new TB cases and 300,000 deaths by 2030.

Progress and Challenges

The Region has made progress since 2015, with treatment coverage exceeding 85 per cent and treatment success rates among the highest across WHO regions. TB incidence has fallen by 16 per cent, while deaths have declined by 23 per cent. However, these gains remain insufficient to meet the End TB Strategy targets of an 80 per cent reduction in TB incidence and a 90 per cent reduction in deaths by 2030 compared with 2015. (ANI)