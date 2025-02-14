Man burning Quran outside Turkish Consulate in London assaulted by knife-wielding suspect (WATCH)

A man burning a Koran outside the Turkish Consulate in London was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant, sparking widespread condemnation and a police investigation.

Man burning Quran outside Turkish Consulate in London assaulted by knife-wielding suspect dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

A dramatic scene unfolded outside the Turkish Consulate in London on Thursday afternoon, as a man burning a copy of the Quran was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant.

Also Read: Deadly IED explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan claims nine lives, seven critically injured

The incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media, showed the victim holding a burning book outside the consulate in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge. The attacker, who was reportedly enraged by the act, could be seen swinging a knife and standing over the victim, who was lying on the ground.

According to eyewitnesses, the attacker spat at the victim and attempted to slash him with the knife. However, police confirmed that the victim did not suffer any stab wounds, but did sustain injuries to his finger.

The attacker was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

The victim, who claimed to be protesting against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, allegedly posted about his plans to burn the Quran on social media beforehand. He also claimed that Turkey is being turned into a "base for radical Islamists."

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many expressing outrage at the attacker's violent actions. The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said, "A man has been arrested following an assault in Knightsbridge earlier today. Police were called at 14:11hrs on Thursday, 13 February to Rutland Gardens following reports of a man being assaulted. The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his finger. He did not receive any stab wounds."

While some have defended the victim's right to burn the Koran as a form of protest, others have condemned the act as disrespectful and inflammatory.

The Quran is considered a sacred text in Islam, and burning it is widely regarded as a deeply offensive act for Muslims.

Also Read: Will leave Bangladesh to PM Modi: Trump on 'deep state' meddling speculation (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trump's call to Putin shakes up US bulwark on Ukraine ddr

Trump's call to Putin shakes up US bulwark on Ukraine

Trump's reciprocal tariffs: Who will be affected? Everything you need to know ddr

Trump's reciprocal tariffs: Who will be affected? Everything you need to know

Will leave Bangladesh to PM Modi: Trump on 'deep state' meddling speculation (WATCH) ddr

Will leave Bangladesh to PM Modi: Trump on 'deep state' meddling speculation (WATCH)

Switzerland acknowledges China's repressive influence on Tibetans and Uyghurs in new report shk

Switzerland acknowledges China's repressive influence on Tibetans and Uyghurs in new report

BREAKING: Pope Francis hospitalised for medical tests & treatment for ongoing bronchitis, says Vatican shk

Pope Francis hospitalised for medical tests & treatment for bronchitis, says Vatican

Recent Stories

Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details gcw

Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details

Rashmika Mandanna's Cinematic Journey: Flops, hits & box office glory NTI

Rashmika Mandanna’s Cinematic Journey: Flops, hits & box office glory

Bhumi Pednekar-inspired 5 co-ord sets that are perfect for you gcw

Bhumi Pednekar-inspired 5 co-ord sets that are perfect for you

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam completes 6000 ODI runs, equals Hashim Amla's world record (WATCH) HRD

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam completes 6000 ODI runs, equals Hashim Amla's world record (WATCH)

Informatica Stock Plunges To Nearly 2-Year Low On Disappointing Q4 Revenue, Downbeat Guidance: Retail Sees Buying Opportunity

Informatica Stock Plunges To Nearly 2-Year Low On Disappointing Q4 Revenue, Downbeat Guidance: Retail Sees Buying Opportunity

Recent Videos

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | What is Hag Al Laila? Joyful Tradition of Community and Sweets

Gulf Pulse | What is Hag Al Laila? Joyful Tradition of Community and Sweets

Video Icon
Kerala Temple Tragedy: 3 Dead as Elephants Run Amok! What Happened?

Kerala Temple Tragedy: 3 Dead as Elephants Run Amok! What Happened?

Video Icon
Pulwama Attack 2019 Remembrance: CRPF 76 Battalion Honors Fallen Army Personnel | Asianet Newsable

Pulwama Attack 2019 Remembrance: CRPF 76 Battalion Honors Fallen Army Personnel | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon