Man burning Quran outside Turkish Consulate in London assaulted by knife-wielding suspect (WATCH)

A dramatic scene unfolded outside the Turkish Consulate in London on Thursday afternoon, as a man burning a copy of the Quran was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant.

The incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media, showed the victim holding a burning book outside the consulate in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge. The attacker, who was reportedly enraged by the act, could be seen swinging a knife and standing over the victim, who was lying on the ground.

According to eyewitnesses, the attacker spat at the victim and attempted to slash him with the knife. However, police confirmed that the victim did not suffer any stab wounds, but did sustain injuries to his finger.

The attacker was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

The victim, who claimed to be protesting against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, allegedly posted about his plans to burn the Quran on social media beforehand. He also claimed that Turkey is being turned into a "base for radical Islamists."

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many expressing outrage at the attacker's violent actions. The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said, "A man has been arrested following an assault in Knightsbridge earlier today. Police were called at 14:11hrs on Thursday, 13 February to Rutland Gardens following reports of a man being assaulted. The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his finger. He did not receive any stab wounds."

While some have defended the victim's right to burn the Koran as a form of protest, others have condemned the act as disrespectful and inflammatory.

The Quran is considered a sacred text in Islam, and burning it is widely regarded as a deeply offensive act for Muslims.

