Will leave Bangladesh to PM Modi: Trump on 'deep state' meddling speculation (WATCH)

During a press conference with PM Modi, President Trump dismissed claims of US interference in Bangladesh, suggesting India take the lead in addressing the crisis amid political turmoil and attacks on minority Hindus.

During a press conference with PM Modi on Friday, US President Donald Trump rejected speculation about the US 'deep state' meddling in Bangladesh's internal affairs. Instead, he suggested that India should take the lead in handling its neighbor's ongoing crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the unrest in Bangladesh during his bilateral talks with Trump. The conversation highlighted attacks on minority Hindus and recent political turmoil following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government.

When asked about the crisis, Trump said, "There was no role for our (US) deep state. This is something the Prime Minister has been working on for a long time... I will leave Bangladesh to the Prime Minister." His remarks indicated that the US does not plan to intervene in Bangladesh's political situation.

Bangladesh under interim rule amid rising violence

With Sheikh Hasina’s government ousted after violent student-led protests, an interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus now oversees the country. However, his tenure has been marred by attacks on Hindus, the imprisonment of monks, and the vandalism of temples.

