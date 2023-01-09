Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed slams Islamic scholars for not condemning Taliban's ban on women education - READ

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved and hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion. The self-made star and style icon recently got miffed with the Taliban's ban on women's education, that also forbids them from working. She took to her social media Instagram handle to give two cents of mind to Islamic scholars.

    Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality who elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it.

    She slams the trolls and even recently bashed a public figure on social media and the BJP politician Chitra Wagh for commenting that she deserves to be in jail due to her fashion choices. Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. She is very outspoken when there is injustice against women. The diva recently took to her Instagram and revealed her perspective on the Taliban's decision to forbid women's education and work in Afghanistan.

    While she has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. She also gets trolled and rape threats because of the same. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. While a massive section of people loves her, some of them dislike her choices. But no matter what, people cannot ignore Urfi. 

    Urfi took to her Instagram handle and reposted a video on her story. In that video, few females in a hijab are appealing that they can live in a nation without men but not without women. One of the female says, "You can live in a country without men. But, there is no life without women. I will never give up." Another female in the video shares, "I am standing here for my rights. I can't live without women. It is impossible." Urfi's first caption in the story mentions her anger at the Taliban. She has written, "I will say it, again. I've been saying it for a long time now. Fuck you Taliban."

    Urfi has reposted the same video again in her next story. Her caption reveals how she is angry and in ire by this habit of Islamic scholars. She has written, "Why aren't the Islamic scholars condemning this? You are putting your religion only in the bad light."

