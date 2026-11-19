New South Wales MP Jordan Lane proposed to his partner, Nathalie, during his valedictory speech, drawing applause from fellow lawmakers. The moment marked a memorable end to his political career as he prepared to take a break from politics.

In what was a display of romance inside the usually fiery chambers of Australian politics, New South Wales Member of Parliament (MP) Jordan Lane surprised his partner by dropping to one knee and proposing on the Parliament floor on Thursday, November 19.

In a viral video, Jordan Lane, who was standing at the centre of the Legislative Assembly chamber in Sydney, can be seen pulling out a ring box before approaching his partner, who was standing nearby on the chamber floor. Taking his partner’s hand, Ryde MP dropped to one knee and popped the question, leaving his partner visibly stunned and emotional before saying ‘yes.’

The heartwarming moment drew a huge round of applause from fellow lawmakers and onlookers inside the NSW Parliament, offering a rare and light-hearted break from routine political debates.

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‘To My Great Love, Nathalie’

As the New South Wales Parliament has often witnessed fiery discussions and political debates, the chamber witnessed a special moment when Lane dedicated part of his valedictory speech to his partner, Nathalie.

Jordan Lane delivered his valedictory speech as part of his farewell address to the Legislative Assembly, having announced that he would not contest the next New South Wales state election. As he concluded his speech, the outgoing MP posed the question to Nathalie, asking her to marry him as he got down on one knee and presented an engagement ring.

“To my great love, Nathalie, will you marry me?” Lane asked before putting a ring on her finger and sharing a kiss.

Thereafter, Jordan Lane informed the Legislative Assembly that Nathalie had said yes, adding,

“I would like to note for Hansard that she said yes."

Jordan Lane’s proposal to his partner Nathalie inside the New South Wales Parliament drew cheers and applause from fellow lawmakers, as the Ryde MP announced that she had accepted his proposal.

As Lane announced that he would not contest the 2027 New South Wales state election, he also used his farewell address to make the special announcement, turning his final speech in Parliament into a memorable moment.

Who is Jordan Lane?

Jordan Lane has represented the Ryde electorate as a member of the Liberal Party since being elected to the New South Wales Legislative Assembly in March 2023. Lane is one of the known politicians in New South Wales, having previously served as Mayor of the City of Ryde.

Lane was elected as the City’s Mayor in January 2022 at the age of 27, becoming the youngest person to hold the position in the city's history. Born in July 1994, Jordan Lane was raised and brought up in Ryde, which is located in the northern suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The 32-year-old completed his high school education at Marist College Eastwood, where he served as school captain.

Jordan Lane obtained both a Bachelor of Commerce and a Master of Commerce from the University of Sydney. Before entering politics, he worked as a disability advocate and project manager, handling major infrastructure and transport projects across New South Wales.

Lane’s first election victory came in 2017 when he contested the City of Ryde Council elections in September 2017 and was elected as an East Ward councillor. He served as a councillor until 2024 and became Mayor in January 2022, serving in the position until December that year.

After announcing his decision to step away from politics ahead of the March 2027 state election, Lane endorsed Ryde councillor Justin Li as his preferred successor. Jordan Lane has decided to take a break from politics after spending much of his adult life serving the Ryde community as a councillor, mayor and state MP.

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