A woman has gone viral after secretly filming her husband during a shopping trip, claiming he checked out other women more than 50 times. The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with users debating trust, relationships and boundaries.

A woman has gone viral on social media after secretly filming her husband during a shopping trip, claiming that he repeatedly checked out other women while they were together. The woman reportedly decided to record his behaviour without his knowledge to see how often he looked at other women in public. What began as an ordinary shopping outing soon turned into an unexpected social media experiment, with the woman keeping track of her husband's glances throughout their time outside.

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Claims Husband Looked at Other Women Over 50 Times

According to the woman, her husband looked at other women more than 50 times during the shopping trip. She allegedly counted each instance and shared the footage online, claiming that the repeated behaviour was difficult to ignore. The video reportedly captures moments from their outing, with the woman documenting what she believes were instances of her husband checking out other women. The unusual recording quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom reacted to her claims and the way she chose to document the incident.

Viral Video Triggers Mixed Reactions Online

The video has sparked discussions online, with social media users sharing different opinions about the woman's actions and her husband's alleged behaviour. While some found the situation amusing, others questioned the idea of secretly filming a partner and keeping track of their interactions with strangers. The incident has also triggered conversations about trust, relationships and boundaries between couples. However, the woman's claims and the context behind the video have not been independently verified. The clip continues to attract attention online, turning an otherwise ordinary shopping trip into a widely discussed relationship moment.