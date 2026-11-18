KFC Australia has come up with an unusual way to celebrate GTA 6's launch, announcing a fake funeral for a fictional employee named Ann Alibi. The bizarre marketing stunt has caught gamers' attention online

KFC Australia has taken gaming-related marketing to an unusual level by announcing a mock funeral for a fictional employee named Ann Alibi. The fast-food chain shared a funeral announcement on Instagram, inviting customers to attend the service at its KFC Robina outlet in Queensland, Australia, on Thursday, November 19.

The timing is no coincidence. The event has been scheduled on the same day as the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). The announcement was written like a traditional obituary, describing Ann's departure with a humorous reference to an important event that has been 13 years in the making.

Ann Alibi's Name Is A Clever GTA 6 Reference

The biggest attraction of the campaign is the fictional employee's name. When pronounced aloud, Ann Alibi sounds like 'an alibi', suggesting a convenient excuse for gamers who might want to stay away from work on GTA 6's launch day.

KFC Australia further strengthened the joke through its Instagram caption, encouraging customers to attend Ann's farewell. The company also described the coincidence between the funeral date and the game's release as purely accidental.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 am AEDT at KFC Robina. The announcement has turned an ordinary promotional campaign into a playful reference to the excitement surrounding Rockstar Games' upcoming title.

KFC Promises Free Nationwide Delivery If Post Gets 6,000 Likes

KFC Australia has added another interesting element to its campaign. The company announced that if its Instagram post receives 6,000 likes, Ann Alibi's final wish will come true, with free delivery available nationwide on GTA 6's launch day.

The campaign comes amid growing excitement for GTA 6, which has been one of the most anticipated video game releases since its predecessor, GTA 5, arrived in 2013. The long wait has also inspired several internet jokes about people planning to take time off work to play the game.

With its fictional funeral announcement, KFC has found a humorous way to connect with the gaming community while turning GTA 6's launch into a marketing opportunity.