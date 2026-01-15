Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has once again reiterated its commitment to violent jihad in Jammu and Kashmir, with its senior commander openly delivering a genocidal hate speech inciting mass violence against Hindus.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) top commander Abu Musa Kashmiri has been caught on video issuing genocidal threats against India and the Hindu community. Addressing a gathering of extremists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Musa said that their objectives and so-called independence could never be achieved through “begging,” but only through bloodshed.

A highly provocative video of the event has emerged on social media, where he can be heard saying, “Freedom will not be achieved by begging; it will be achieved by slitting the throats of Hindus.”

“Azaadi bheek se nahi... Hinduon ki gardanein kaatne se milegi,” he said during the rally near the Line of Control in Hajira Tehsil of Rawalakot.

His remarks exposed, once again, the barbaric ideology driving these increasingly cornered terror networks. Musa claimed he had even conveyed his views to the Wazir-e-Azam (Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif) that the Kashmir issue could be “resolved” only through jihad and terrorism.

According to intelligence agencies, Musa had indulged in similar venomous speeches ahead of the Pahalgam attack, when Lashkar terrorists killed tourists after identifying them based on their faith.

Musa’s latest tirade has emerged alongside disturbing visuals from another gathering, this time in Bahawalpur — a known Jaish-e-Mohammed stronghold — where senior LeT commanders were seen regrouping. Security sources say the timing of these orchestrated outbursts is far from coincidental, as they closely echo the narrative currently being amplified by the Pakistan Army chief, pointing to a coordinated push to revive terror propaganda.