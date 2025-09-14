Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has completed the demolition of its decimated headquarters—struck by IAF during Operation Sindoor—and has already started its reconstruction, allegedly with the aid of Pakistani government funds.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has completed the demolition of its decimated headquarters—struck by the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor—and has already started its reconstruction, allegedly with the aid of Pakistani government funds, according to inputs from the Indian security establishment. The group’s Markaz Taiba complex in Muridke, spanning over 1.09 acres, was reduced to ruins after being targeted on May 7. Once a formidable fortress, the facility served as a hub for terror training, weapons storage, and senior commander residences, until its annihilation by Indian strikes.

According to assessments, demolition of the shattered structures began on August 18 with five excavators tearing through the wreckage, and by September 7, the once-feared bastion of militancy stood flattened—now nothing more than heaps of rubble. Clearance of debris is currently underway.

The rebuilding drive is being personally overseen by LeT’s senior leadership, including Maulana Abu Zar, the facility’s director, and commander Yunus Shah Bukhari. Their target is to restore the complex, at least partially, before February 5, 2026, the date when the organisation hosts its annual Kashmir-focused jihad convention.

Pakistan diverts humanitarian aid to rebuild Lashkar's Muridke HQ

Islamabad itself appears to be bankrolling the project. Following the May conflict, the Pakistani government openly pledged to support the reconstruction of “damaged facilities.” On August 14, LeT reportedly received an initial grant of 40 crore Pakistani rupees (≈ ₹12.5 crore INR).

“They’re running both offline collection drives and online appeals, where cadres present themselves as relief workers,” revealed a source familiar with the assessment. “The collected money is being diverted into reconstruction of the headquarters and other damaged camps.”

Analysts recall how, in the aftermath of Pakistan’s 2005 earthquake, Lashkar raised billions of rupees under the guise of humanitarian aid, but funneled nearly 80% of those funds into bolstering terror infrastructure.

In the wake of the Muridke headquarters’ destruction, Lashkar swiftly relocated its operations—first to Markaz Aqsa in Bahawalpur, before moving to Markaz Yarmouk in Patoki, Kasur district, by July.