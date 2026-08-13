UK Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio and Punjab NRI Minister Ravjot Singh met to discuss strengthening cooperation in migration and education, focusing on safe and legal routes. British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi also met with Punjab leaders.

UK Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh Alba Smeriglio and Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh on Wednesday discussed strengthening India-UK cooperation in migration, education and skills, with a focus on creating more opportunities for people from Punjab.

Smeriglio said the meeting focused on migration and "promoting safe and legal routes", while also strengthening cooperation in skills, education and the longstanding people-to-people links between Punjab and the UK.

In a post on X, Smeriglio said, "A productive discussion with Minister Dr Ravjot Singh on migration - promoting safe and legal routes, while strengthening cooperation on skills, education and the vital links between Punjab and the UK."

A productive discussion with Minister Dr Ravjot Singh on migration - promoting safe and legal routes, while strengthening cooperation on skills, education and the vital links between Punjab and the UK. 🇬🇧🇮🇳 https://t.co/p35plxr0CJ — Alba Smeriglio (@AlbaSmeriglioUK) August 12, 2026

The UK in Chandigarh also highlighted the broader areas discussed during the meeting. In a post on X, it said, "DHC Alba & team had a productive meeting with Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Dr Ravjot Singh."

"They exchanged views on migration, education, skills, and community engagement, and how UK-Punjab cooperation can create opportunities while promoting safe and legal routes to the UK," the UK in Chandigarh said.

Smeriglio is the UK's Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh and represents the UK across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh.

British MP Dhesi's Visit and Proposals

The discussion comes as British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi visited Chandigarh on Monday, holding high-level discussions with key Punjab leaders to explore developmental avenues, enhance regional connectivity, and address matters concerning the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community.

Dhesi, who represents the Slough constituency in the UK Parliament, met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh, and Health Minister Balbir Singh.

Expressing appreciation for the engagements, Dhesi told ANI, "I thank Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the Speaker, the Minister for NRI Affairs, and the Health Minister, as I had the opportunity to hold individual meetings with each of them."

Proposal for an Aviation Hub

A primary focus of Dhesi's proposals was transforming Punjab into a major economic and transport gateway for northern India.

Highlighting the potential of the region's infrastructure, he suggested expanding direct flight operations. "I suggested that Punjab should be developed as an aviation hub for India, as it serves as a gateway for all of North India," Dhesi told ANI, adding, "Increasing direct flights from cities like Amritsar and Chandigarh would benefit not just Punjab but other neighbouring states as well. It would boost cargo services and significantly increase imports and exports."

Addressing NRI Grievances

During his discussions with Chief Minister Mann, Dhesi raised matters pertinent to the global Punjabi diaspora, emphasising the importance of swift administrative frameworks for visiting and investing NRIs.

Focusing particularly on property and legal grievances, Dhesi noted, "I raised several NRI-related issues. During my meeting with the Chief Minister, which lasted about 15-20 minutes, we discussed the difficulties NRIs face, particularly land disputes. I requested him to implement a time-bound resolution process."

(ANI)