Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leaked document suggests 250 million fresh cases in just 20 days in China; Beijing stops publishing daily data

    Amid a massive surge in COVID cases, China's National Health Commission has now decided not to publish daily COVID data. Hospitals and morgues in China are fully packed as COVID cases are sweeping across the country with experts forecasting million to 2 million COVID deaths next year. The report said that China recorded 37 million COVID infections on Tuesday alone. However, the figure contradicted the official number of 3,049 new infections reported that day.

    Leaked document suggests 250 million fresh cases in just 20 days in China Beijing stops publishing daily data gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Around 250 million people in China may have been infected with COVID-19 in the first 20 days of December, multiple reports have said according to an internal estimate from the nation’s top health officials. According to estimations, the epidemic would affect almost 18% of China's 1.4 billion people, making it the biggest COVID-19 infection ever identified globally, according to various media reports. According to sources, the statistics were given on Wednesday during a National Health Commission (NHC) internal meeting.

    The numbers are in sharp contrast to the NHC's publicly available statistics, which showed that in the first 20 days of December, there were only 62,592 symptomatic COVID cases.

    Also Read | 'Stand ready to work towards steady and sound growth...' China after LAC clash in Tawang

    In the meanwhile, the NHC has ceased posting daily COVID-19 statistics on Sunday due to concerns about their validity of light of the sudden loosening of severe restrictions that caused an explosion in infections.

    Without elaborating on the reasons behind the shift or how frequently China CDC will update COVID information, the commission stated in a statement that "Relevant COVID information will be released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research."

    Also Read | Millions getting infected by COVID in China; official data reveals 17.56% population already affected

    The NHC stopped disclosing statistics after reporting no COVID fatalities nationally for four days in a row despite the record-breaking spike in infections. This month, there were just eight COVID fatalities reported. China has narrowed its definition for reporting COVID deaths, counting only those from COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure, raising eyebrows among world health experts.

    People in China are also now using rapid antigen tests to detect infections and are under no obligation to report positive results.

    Rising infection rates have left pharmacy shelves empty, hospital wards full, and it appears even crematoriums and funeral houses are seeing backlogs as cities throughout the nation battle to keep up.

    Also read: Ensure regular oxygen supply, functional life support at hospitals: Centre tells States, UTs amid Covid surge

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allow Sikh recruits with beards and turbans, US court tells Marines

    Allow Sikh recruits with beards and turbans, US court tells Marines

    Stand ready to work towards steady and sound growth China after LAC clash in Tawang gcw

    'Stand ready to work towards steady and sound growth...' China after LAC clash in Tawang

    Millions getting infected by Covid in China; official data reveals 17.56% population already affected snt

    Millions getting infected by COVID in China; official data reveals 17.56% population already affected

    In first Christmas message, King Charles to pay tribute to his mother's legacy - adt

    In first Christmas message, King Charles to pay tribute to his mother's legacy

    Who is Richard Verma, Indian-American nominated by Biden to top diplomatic post in the State Department? AJR

    Who is Richard Verma, Indian-American nominated by Biden to top diplomatic post in the State Department?

    Recent Stories

    pro-wrestling WWE: Are more ideas being pitched for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39-ayh

    WWE: Are more ideas being pitched for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

    'Main Atal Hoon' - Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with the first poster of awaited biopic vma

    'Main Atal Hoon' - Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with the first poster of awaited biopic

    Emirates Christmas post showing Airbus wearing Santa hat with reindeers goes viral gcw

    Emirates Christmas post showing Airbus 'wearing' Santa hat with reindeers goes viral

    Allow Sikh recruits with beards and turbans, US court tells Marines

    Allow Sikh recruits with beards and turbans, US court tells Marines

    Mangaluru man stabbed to death by miscreants Section 144 imposed gcw

    Mangaluru man stabbed to death by miscreants, Section 144 imposed

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon