'Stand ready to work towards steady and sound growth...' China after LAC clash in Tawang

China stands ready to work with India for “steady and sound” growth of relations between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said as he stressed that both nations are committed to upholding stability in border areas.

Days after the India-China conflict along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangtse in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that Beijing is prepared to cooperate with India through steady and sound growth of the relations.

According to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was speaking to the media on China's ties with India, "China and India have maintained communication through the diplomatic and military-to-military channels, and both countries are dedicated to sustaining stability in the border areas. We stand ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations."

Also Read | India-China clash: Centre to install more mobile towers in Tawang for better connectivity

This declaration was made on Sunday against the backdrop of the clash between Indian and Chinese forces on December 9 in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh. A violent face-off broke out between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, which led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides.

Following the conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement saying that China and India had met at the Chushul-Moldo border crossing point on the Chinese side for their 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting on December 20 and had agreed to keep the Western Sector secure and stable.

Also Read | Bravery displayed by Indian armed forces in Galwan, Tawang commendable: Rajnath Singh

“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector," the statement said. According to the MEA statement, the two sides agreed to keep in close touch, continue communication through military and diplomatic channels, and resolve any outstanding concerns as soon as possible through a mutually acceptable manner.

The Chinese side attempted to "unilaterally" alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Tawang days after the conflict, but the Indian Army forced them to retire in a robust and decisive way, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in Parliament.