Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Stand ready to work towards steady and sound growth...' China after LAC clash in Tawang

    China stands ready to work with India for “steady and sound” growth of relations between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said as he stressed that both nations are committed to upholding stability in border areas.
     

    Stand ready to work towards steady and sound growth China after LAC clash in Tawang gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 1:39 PM IST

    Days after the India-China conflict along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangtse in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that Beijing is prepared to cooperate with India through steady and sound growth of the relations.

    According to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was speaking to the media on China's ties with India, "China and India have maintained communication through the diplomatic and military-to-military channels, and both countries are dedicated to sustaining stability in the border areas. We stand ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations."

    Also Read | India-China clash: Centre to install more mobile towers in Tawang for better connectivity

    This declaration was made on Sunday against the backdrop of the clash between Indian and Chinese forces on December 9 in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh.  A violent face-off broke out between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, which led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides.

    Following the conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement saying that China and India had met at the Chushul-Moldo border crossing point on the Chinese side for their 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting on December 20 and had agreed to keep the Western Sector secure and stable.

    Also Read | Bravery displayed by Indian armed forces in Galwan, Tawang commendable: Rajnath Singh

    “In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector," the statement said. According to the MEA statement, the two sides agreed to keep in close touch, continue communication through military and diplomatic channels, and resolve any outstanding concerns as soon as possible through a mutually acceptable manner.

    The Chinese side attempted to "unilaterally" alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Tawang days after the conflict, but the Indian Army forced them to retire in a robust and decisive way, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in Parliament.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 1:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Millions getting infected by Covid in China; official data reveals 17.56% population already affected snt

    Millions getting infected by COVID in China; official data reveals 17.56% population already affected

    In first Christmas message, King Charles to pay tribute to his mother's legacy - adt

    In first Christmas message, King Charles to pay tribute to his mother's legacy

    Who is Richard Verma, Indian-American nominated by Biden to top diplomatic post in the State Department? AJR

    Who is Richard Verma, Indian-American nominated by Biden to top diplomatic post in the State Department?

    Minnesota Mall of America under brief lockdown after reported shooting; check details AJR

    Minnesota's Mall of America under brief lockdown after reported shooting; check details

    Found a man who I can trust Imran Khan former wife Reham ties knot for third time gcw

    'Found a man who I can trust...' Imran Khan's former wife Reham ties knot for third time

    Recent Stories

    Lightyear 0 Know features price other details of solar electric car which charges while driving gcw

    Lightyear 0: Know features, price, other details of solar, electric car which charges while driving

    'Lgta Breast Implants Karvaye Hai' - Mouni Roy trolled for displaying cleavage in Honey Singh's Gatividhi song vma

    'Lgta Breast Implants Karvaye Hai' - Mouni Roy trolled for displaying cleavage in Honey Singh's Gatividhi song

    football It is painful not to be able to play three games - Robert Lewandowski questions his Barcelona ban severity-ayh

    'It's painful not to be able to play three games' - Robert Lewandowski questions his ban severity

    Google alleged Pixel phone plans for next three years leaked here is what we know gcw

    Google’s alleged Pixel phone plans for the next three years leaked; Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes a smashing comeback in the show - WATCH vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes a smashing comeback in the show - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon