    Ensure regular oxygen supply, functional life support at hospitals: Centre tells States, UTs amid Covid surge

    According to the central ministry letter, "A reliable oxygen supply is necessary for saving lives during patient care and COVID-19 management. Though the number of Covid cases in the country is low and not increasing, to meet any future challenges, the operationalisation and maintenance of these medical infrastructures are important."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 2:16 PM IST

    Health Ministry of Health and Family Welfare wrote to all states and Union Territories, asking them to double-check the availability of medical oxygen on Saturday, December 24, 2022. The letter strengthened India's pandemic response as several countries across the globe, including China, reported a surge in COVID-19 cases. 

    The government's latest advisory on medical oxygen management says PSA (oxygen-generating) plants are to be kept fully functional, and regular mock drills should be done to check them. 

    The availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in healthcare facilities and an uninterrupted supply chain for its refill to be ensured, the government said in the letter. 

    It further added that an adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders, with backup stocks and a robust refilling system, should be maintained. 

    Following the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in China and across the globe, India has increased genome sequencing of Covid cases.

    In China, COVID-19 cases are rising, with crematoriums and hospitals struggling to keep up following the government's abrupt decision to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines, and mass testing.

    Given the possibility of further virus mutations and China's size, the United States has warned that the outbreak is now of concern to the rest of the globe. 

    India, which suffered greatly during the pandemic, has not reported any significant increase in cases so far.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
