    Lady cop in Lahore recommended for Pakistan's top police medal for saving woman from radical mob (WATCH)

    ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, a woman police officer in Pakistan, is being recommended for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal for her courageous intervention in rescuing a woman from a violent mob at Lahore's Ichhra market.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    A woman police officer in Pakistan, ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, has been proposed for the esteemed Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal, the country's highest honour for bravery in law enforcement, following her courageous intervention to rescue a woman from a violent mob.

    The incident transpired at Lahore's Ichhra market, stemming from a misunderstanding that quickly escalated into a tense situation, only to be defused by the bravery of a singular officer. The catalyst for this upheaval was a dress adorned with Arabic calligraphy worn by the woman at the center of the turmoil. 

    Mistakenly perceived as containing Quranic verses by members of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a radical Islamic group, the woman found herself encircled by an angry mob hurling threats and insults. Despite the calligraphy bearing innocuous phrases like 'beautiful' and 'sweet,' sourced from the Saudi label Shalik Riyadh, the distinction was lost amidst the crowd's fury.

    In a dramatic turn of events, ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi took charge, leading the effort to rescue the distressed woman. Her decisive actions, marked by courage and risk, garnered widespread acclaim. The Punjab Police subsequently recommended her for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal, recognizing her valor and swift response to potential violence. 

    This intervention not only saved a life but also underscored the vital role law enforcement plays in safeguarding individuals from mob justice. The rescued woman, deeply remorseful and shaken, reiterated her Sunni Muslim faith and emphasized her lack of intention to offend religious sensibilities.

    The incident, quickly disseminated on social media platforms, has elicited a range of reactions from the Pakistani populace. While many have denounced the violence and praised Naqvi's heroism, others perceive it as a cautionary tale, highlighting the potential for misinterpretation in a society where religious sentiments hold significant sway. 

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
