Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman has officially announced her candidacy for mayor, setting up a high-profile contest with incumbent Karen Bass.

Raman’s entry into the race has drawn immediate comparisons to New York City’s newly elected progressive leader Zohran Mamdani. Supporters have dubbed her the “LA Mamdani,” pointing to shared roots in grassroots activism and backing from the Democratic Socialists of America.

Much like Mamdani, who stunned the political establishment with his victory in New York on a platform of housing reform and sanctuary protections, Raman is positioning herself as the voice of a fractured but energized left.

Her campaign launch reflects a broader rise of South Asian progressive leaders in major US cities. Both Mamdani and Raman have been outspoken critics of federal immigration enforcement. Mamdani recently barred ICE from using New York City property, a move Raman is expected to champion in Los Angeles.

Critics, however, question whether Raman’s pragmatic background in urban planning can match Mamdani’s charisma, which played a key role in his victory. Raman’s focus remains on local issues such as homelessness and rent control, though her candidacy is inevitably viewed against the backdrop of shifting international alliances.

The timing of her announcement coincides with global developments, including the interim trade framework between the US and India, which saw President Trump claim New Delhi would halt Russian oil imports. Mamdani has already challenged Trump’s narrative on South Asian security, notably during an Oval Office meeting where the President claimed to have “solved” the India-Pakistan conflict.

As Raman steps into the mayoral race, she inherits a political landscape where domestic progressivism is increasingly intertwined with global identity. Her campaign is expected to test whether Los Angeles voters are ready for a progressive shift similar to New York’s.