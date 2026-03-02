US General Dan Raizin Caine announced a probe into the non-hostile loss of 3 F-15Es, affirming Operation Epic Fury against Iran will continue. The joint US-Israeli mission aims to prevent Iran from projecting power outside its borders.

General Dan Raizin Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Monday said that the loss of three US Air Force F-15Es is being investigated, while underlining the commitment of the forces to respond and adapt as needed.

Addressing a press conference on the ongoing conflict with Iran, the General lauded the Operation Epic Fury and said that the operations, despite the loss, will remain active across the globe and asserted confidence in the US military's ability to project power on a global scale. "I am aware of the loss of three US Air Force F-15Es overnight in the region. I am grateful for the safety of the crews, and we know that this was not from hostile enemy fire. As this matter is under investigation, I'll not comment further on this. Operations will remain active across the theatre and across the globe. The U.S. forces are postured not only to maintain pressure, but to respond and adapt as required. Operation Epic Fury stands as a reminder of what the United States military uniquely delivers. The ability to project power on a global scale with speed, surprise, precision, and overwhelming force when and where our nation requires it...," he said.

Operation Epic Fury's Joint Objectives

Further shedding light on the Operation against Iran, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the objective of this joint operation with Israeli Armed Forces is to "prevent Iran from the ability to project power outside of its borders." He highlighted the capabilities of the American forces while mourning the loss of personnel killed and wounded in the war.

"On Saturday, 28 February at 0115 Eastern Standard Time, 945 a.m. local Tehran time. On the orders of the President of the United States, US Central Command, under the command of United States Navy Admiral Brad Cooper, commenced Operation Epic Fury. First, I want to express my deep condolences and the condolences of the Joint Force to the Department of War personnel killed and wounded in actions thus far...," he said.

"On February 28th, the full strength of America's armed forces came together in a unified purpose against a capable and determined adversary. The United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and our reserve components began coordinated operations with the Israeli Armed Forces on an unprecedented scale. As the Secretary laid out, our military objectives are clear. Our mission is to protect and defend ourselves and together with our regional partners, prevent Iran from the ability to project power outside of its borders and be ready for follow-on actions as appropriate...," he added.

'Now is Wartime': US War Secretary

Earlier, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth expressed strong criticism towards the Islamist regime of Iran, accusing them of waging a "savage, one-sided war against America", which he said the Trump administration will finish. Addressing a press conference at the White House, Hegseth amplified US President Donald Trump's remark, "now is wartime," and lauded Operation Epic Fury, stating that it aims to destroy Iranian offensive missiles, security infrastructure, and ensure the country will "never have nuclear weapons."

"The mission of Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused. Destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their Navy and other security infrastructure, and they will never have nuclear weapons. We're hitting them surgically, overwhelmingly, and unapologetically. With every passing day, our capabilities get stronger, and Iran's get weaker. We set the terms of this war from start to finish. Our ambitions are not utopian. They are realistic... President Trump has been clear- now is wartime..." Hegseth said.

The War Secretary said that the Iranian regime's propagation of prophetic Islamist delusions, targeting global shipping lanes, and developing an arsenal of ballistic missiles as a shield for what he described as their "nuclear blackmail ambitions" are no longer tolerable risks. (ANI)