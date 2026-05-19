Kyrgyzstan has called for a more equitable global governance system, urging reforms in the UN Security Council for better representation of developing nations. President Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted rising global tensions and weakening international law.

Kyrgyzstan has called for a more equitable and inclusive global governance system, urging reforms in the United Nations Security Council to ensure better representation of developing, small and landlocked nations. In a formal address to heads of state on Monday, ahead of the election of non-permanent members of the UN Security Council scheduled for June 3, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted rising global tensions and the weakening of the universality of international law.

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"Today, geopolitical rivalry is intensifying across the world, the universality of international law is being weakened, and the risk of conflicts is growing day by day," Zhaparov said, adding that ongoing armed conflicts across Europe, West Asia and Africa are placing severe strain on the international system. He noted that global military spending has exceeded three trillion US dollars, arguing that such resources could instead be used to eliminate hunger and support environmental protection worldwide. "If we directed them toward environmental protection and eliminating hunger in certain countries, the planet would become a blooming garden," he said.

A Call for Inclusive Representation

The Kyrgyz President stressed the need for more inclusive representation within the Security Council, stating that the under-representation of smaller and developing countries weakens global collective security. "Expanding the representation of different groups of states in this key organ of the United Nations is not a matter of political choice but an objective necessity," he said.

An Independent and Balanced Stance

Zhaparov underscored that Kyrgyzstan is not aligned with any geopolitical blocs, which he said enables the country to take an independent and balanced stance aimed at reducing polarisation and encouraging dialogue. He reiterated Kyrgyzstan's commitment to the UN Charter, opposing double standards, politicisation of humanitarian issues and selective application of international law.

A Model for Resolution and Governance

Highlighting its regional record, he said Kyrgyzstan had peacefully resolved border delimitation issues with neighbouring states in Central Asia through negotiation, calling it a model for conflict resolution. The President also pointed to domestic reforms, including gender quota policies that he said ensure broad representation in governance, adding that Kyrgyzstan has one of the highest levels of women's parliamentary representation globally.

Priorities for the Security Council

If elected to the Security Council, Zhaparov said Kyrgyzstan will advocate for "pragmatic, depoliticised and sustainable solutions", with priorities including preventive diplomacy, mediation mechanisms, non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament, and institutionalising the link between climate and security. He cited Kyrgyzstan's role in establishing the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone and its signing of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2025 as evidence of its commitment to global security.

Commitment to Global Environmental Protection

The President also highlighted Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, stressing its commitment to global environmental protection despite being a landlocked nation. "As a mountainous country, we are promoting the concept 'from mountains to the ocean', based on the understanding that the resilience of the global ecological system is indivisible," he said.

Focus on Afghanistan and Regional Stability

Calling for greater attention to Afghanistan, Zhaparov said regional security is closely tied to stability in the country and reiterated continued humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

A Bid for Equal Rights and Regional Unity

He said Kyrgyzstan's candidacy for the Security Council has been unanimously supported by Central Asian states, reflecting regional unity and readiness for a stronger global role. "The election of Kyrgyzstan would be evidence of the international community's political will to restore historical justice and to ensure equal rights for all countries to be elected to the leading organ of the United Nations," he said.

"I deeply trust, Your Excellencies, that you will support the Kyrgyz Republic during the vote in June 2026," Zhaparov concluded, pledging to enhance the effectiveness and transparency of the Council's work if elected. (ANI)