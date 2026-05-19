India and Nordic countries announced eight outcomes at their 3rd summit, launching a Green Technology & Innovation Strategic Partnership. This enhances cooperation in trade, climate, Arctic research, defence, and technology.

India and the Nordic countries on Tuesday unveiled eight major outcomes at the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, elevating bilateral ties to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership and expanding cooperation across trade, climate, Arctic research, and defence.

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Key Summit Outcomes

Green Technology and Innovation Partnership

One of the key outcomes of the summit was the elevation of India-Nordic ties to a "Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership" that aims to deepen cooperation in areas such as the blue economy, circular economy and digital infrastructure, while strengthening collaboration on climate action, energy security, water management and education.

Economic Cooperation and Trade

The leaders also agreed to leverage the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement and the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) to expand trade, investment and technology linkages. According to the summit outcomes, the move is expected to boost sustainable economic growth, supply chain resilience and the circular and bioeconomy sectors. EFTA countries are also aiming to invest USD 100 billion in India, which is expected to support job creation and stronger markets.

Climate Action and Sustainability

Climate action emerged as another major pillar of cooperation, with India and the Nordic nations agreeing to work together on scalable and investible climate solutions rooted in innovation. The initiative also promotes sustainable lifestyles and circular economy practices through India-led Mission LiFE, while accelerating cooperation in renewable energy and low-emission technologies.

Arctic Engagement

The summit further strengthened India-Nordic engagement in the Arctic region, particularly in the fields of polar research, climate studies and environmental issues. Both sides agreed to pursue joint research initiatives focused on the Arctic.

Science and Technology Collaboration

In the field of science and technology, India and the Nordic countries launched joint research initiatives in identified STEM areas. The partnership will include collaboration between startups and incubators and promote research on next-generation communication technologies such as 6G.

Blue Economy and Maritime Security

The leaders also reaffirmed cooperation in the blue economy sector, including sustainable ship recycling, maritime security and Indo-Pacific cooperation. Joint activities are expected to be undertaken through bilateral Maritime Security Dialogues and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative in line with India's "MAHASAGAR" vision.

Promoting Talent Mobility

Another outcome focused on promoting mobility of talent by facilitating greater movement of students, academics, researchers and professionals between India and the Nordic countries.

Defence Industrial Collaboration

The summit also laid emphasis on strengthening defence industrial collaboration. Nordic defence firms were invited to explore investment opportunities in India's defence industrial corridors, where 100 per cent foreign direct investment is being offered in select sectors.

PM Modi Lauds Outcomes

Following these, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded these outcomes, stating, "India will keep working with the Nordic nations for: More trade and investment. Sustainable growth. Greater innovation. Climate action. Cooperation in the Arctic", in a post on X.

Summit Participants and Context

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit brought together the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and India to review progress and chart new avenues for collaboration amid evolving global challenges. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Acting Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen; Prime Ministers of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Finland's Petteri Orpo, Iceland's Kristrun Mjoll Frostadottir, and Sweden's Ulf Kristersson.

The latest edition of the summit builds on discussions held during the previous two India-Nordic meetings, which took place in Copenhagen in 2022 and Stockholm in 2018. (ANI)