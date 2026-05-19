Russian President Vladimir Putin met with New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff in Moscow to discuss the bank's future and cooperation. The talks were part of the NDB's annual Board of Governors meeting hosted in Russia for the first time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with New Development Bank (NDB) President Dilma Rousseff at the Kremlin in Moscow during her visit to Russia for the annual meeting of the NDB Board of Governors.

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According to the Kremlin's official website, Rousseff is in Moscow to participate in the bank's key annual gathering, which is being hosted in Russia for the first time in 19 years. The central theme of this year's meeting is 'Development Financing in an Era of Technological Revolution.'

Putin and Rousseff Discuss Bank Operations

During the meeting, Putin expressed satisfaction over the opportunity to discuss the current operations and future direction of the New Development Bank. He also highlighted Russia's new representative at the institution, NDB Vice-President Roman Serov, who assumed office around six months ago.

As reported by TV BRICS, Putin and Rousseff exchanged views on the bank's ongoing activities and cooperation with Russia. Rousseff described her visit to Russia and meeting with Putin as a significant honour.

Rousseff Highlights Russian Cooperation

She noted that the NDB has maintained close coordination with Russian officials, including Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maksim Oreshkin. Rousseff said the interaction with the Russian leadership and officials was important for the bank and appreciated the support extended by Russian representatives in addressing challenges faced by the institution. She also conveyed greetings to Putin on behalf of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

NDB Board of Governors Meeting Agenda

As part of her Moscow visit, Rousseff is expected to participate in a series of events linked to the NDB Board of Governors meeting. The programme includes the NDB Flagship Governors Seminar and several thematic sessions focusing on technological advancement and development financing across different sectors.

The schedule will conclude with the formal business session of the Board of Governors and a concluding press conference. (ANI)