Finnish PM Petteri Orpo stated that Nordic countries and India share objectives like strengthening the rules-based order. At the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, leaders also discussed trade, tech, and climate change, with Finland hosting the next one.

Underlining deepening ties between India and the Nordic region, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Tuesday said the Nordic countries share many objectives with India, including strengthening the rules-based international order and responding to climate change with sustained multilateral action. Speaking at a joint press conference with leaders of Nordic nations, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, Orpo said the current international order is marked by geopolitical shifts, turbulence and uncertainty, which is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

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"In these turbulent times, we continue to strengthen partnerships that are based on trust and mutual respect, as well as shared democratic values and interests," he stated. "The Nordics share many objectives with India, for example, strengthening the rules-based international order and responding to climate change with sustained multilateral action," Orpo said, adding that Finland will host the next Nordic-India summit.

3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit brought together the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and India to review progress and chart new avenues for collaboration amid evolving global challenges. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Acting Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen; Prime Ministers of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Finland Petteri Orpo, Iceland Kristrun Mjoll Frostadottir, and Sweden Ulf Kristersson. The latest edition of the summit builds on discussions held during the previous two India-Nordic meetings, which took place in Copenhagen in 2022 and Stockholm in 2018.

India-Finland Bilateral Cooperation

Before the summit, the Finnish Prime Minister also held a productive bilateral discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, digitalisation, emerging technologies and sustainability, while also announcing the joint hosting of the World Circular Economy Forum in September this year in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders stressed the need to deepen collaboration among industries, research institutions and academia on the backdrop of the elevation of India-Finland ties to a Strategic Partnership in digitalisation and Sustainability in March.

The two sides also reviewed ongoing cooperation in sectors including trade and investment, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, 5G/6G, quantum technologies, space, renewable energy, circular economy, innovation, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

According to the MEA, both leaders welcomed the steady growth in bilateral trade in goods and services despite global challenges and reaffirmed their commitment to doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

The statement further noted that the leaders welcomed the growing presence of leading technology companies in each other's markets through expanded operations and partnerships, with the Finnish side also appreciating the contribution of Indian professionals to Finland's technology and innovation sectors.

The MEA noted that India and Finland share warm and multifaceted relations rooted in shared democratic values, with Finland being an important partner for India in the European Union and the Nordic region. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments and emphasised the importance of early implementation of the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement. (ANI)