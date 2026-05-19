PM Modi announced a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership at the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, a core pillar of relations. The plan merges Nordic expertise in green tech with India's skills for sustainable development.

India-Nordic Green Technology Partnership Unveiled

Unveiling a comprehensive blueprint for sustainable development and technological integration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership has now been institutionalised as a core pillar of India-Nordic relations.

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Delivering a joint statement after the high-powered 3rd India-Nordic Summit in the Norwegian capital, PM Modi highlighted the collaborative synergy that aims to merge the specialised domain expertise of the Northern European nations with India's vast manpower and skills.

The Prime Minister emphasised how this green framework would leverage distinct regional strengths, effectively bridging ecological stewardship with industrial and economic advancement.

Fusing Nordic Expertise with India's Skills

Elaborating on the specific components of the alliance, PM Modi said, "With this Green Technology Partnership, we will connect Iceland's expertise in geothermal and fisheries, Norway's expertise in blue economy and Arctic, and all Nordic countries' expertise in maritime and sustainability to India's skills to ensure a better future for the entire world."

Beyond environmental sustainability, this multilateral partnership expands heavily into the realms of next-generation industrial manufacturing, robust connectivity frameworks, and advanced digital security systems. Mapping out the strategic matrix connecting individual Nordic nations to the domestic ecosystem, PM Modi added that with this partnership, Sweden's advanced manufacturing and defence, Finland's telecom and digital technology, and Denmark's cyber security and health tech would be connected to "India's talent to develop trusted solutions for the entire world."

Historic Summit Marks Diplomatic Milestone

Setting the backdrop for these landmark announcements, PM Modi had reached the Norwegian capital on Monday after successfully completing his bilateral engagements in Sweden.

The Prime Minister's presence at the high-profile dialogue marks a historic milestone in regional diplomacy, representing the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Scandinavian nation in 43 years.

The summit brought together PM Modi and his counterparts from the five Nordic nations, including Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Norway's Jonas Gahr Store, Sweden's Ulf Kristersson, Finland's Petteri Orpo, and Denmark's Mette Frederiksen.

This intense diplomatic push serves as a crucial follow-up to the previous iterations of the forum, building on a robust foundation that began with the inaugural summit in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2018, followed by the second edition in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2022.

Boosting Economic Ties and Resilient Supply Chains

Highlighting the deep economic significance of the trip, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that PM Modi's visit will provide a massive impetus to India's bilateral trade and investment ties with the Nordic countries.

Furthermore, the strategic engagement is slated to help build highly resilient supply chains following the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the landmark India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) signed with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

To convert these overarching agreements into actionable growth, the summit featured extensive, multi-sector negotiations among the participating leaders. These high-level discussions ultimately highlighted a deeply shared commitment to building sustainable economic security across both regions.

PM Modi's European Tour

The Indian leader initially arrived in Norway from Sweden as part of an extensive, fast-paced tour covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy from May 15-20.

Following the successful conclusion of these high-level engagements in the Norwegian capital, PM Modi will head to Italy for the final leg of his five-nation visit.