India's US Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra met with Walmart's CEO to discuss investment and SCSP's chief on AI and Quantum tech. He also held talks with a top US official on counter-terrorism, reinforcing broad India-US strategic ties.

Economic and Tech Engagements

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held a series of high-level engagements with top corporate and technology leaders to discuss investment expansion, supply chain resilience, and emerging technologies. Detailing the meetings in separate posts on social media platform X, the Indian envoy highlighted New Delhi's growing economic and technological partnership with the US. Ambassador Kwatra met with Chris Nicholas, the President and CEO of retail giant Walmart, to deliberate on the company's deepening footprint in the Indian market. Reviewing the meeting, the ambassador posted on X that he had a "productive conversation with Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of @Walmart, on their investments in India, long-term growth plans and commitment to building resilient supply chains." A productive conversation with Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of @Walmart, on their investments in India, long-term growth plans and commitment to building resilient supply chains.@WalmartNews pic.twitter.com/ny9Ro1KcmY — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) June 9, 2026

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In another high-profile meeting geared towards futuristic tech collaboration, the Indian diplomat engaged with Ylli Bajraktari, the President and CEO of the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). The interaction took place ahead of Bajraktari's upcoming visit to New Delhi for the prestigious India-US Forum, where bilateral tech ties are expected to be a major focus. Sharing insights from their discussion on X, Ambassador Kwatra noted that he had an "Insightful conversation with @Ylli_Bajraktari, President & CEO of @scsp_ai, ahead of his upcoming visit to New Delhi for the India-U.S. Forum. Exchanged perspectives on the trajectory of advanced technologies including Quantum, and the future of AI, including Physical AI and the expanding India-USA cooperation in tech space." Insightful conversation with @Ylli_Bajraktari, President & CEO of @scsp_ai, ahead of his upcoming visit to New Delhi for the India-U.S. Forum. Exchanged perspectives on the trajectory of advanced technologies including Quantum, and the future of AI, including Physical AI and the… pic.twitter.com/FE4z99uzZ5 — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) June 9, 2026

Reinforcing Security and Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

Alongside these critical dialogues on economic and technological integration, Ambassador Kwatra simultaneously reinforced the core security architecture of the bilateral alliance by holding a high-level meeting with senior US counter-terrorism official Sebastian Gorka to deliberate on the evolving threats posed by global terrorism. Detailing the encounter on Sunday in a separate post on social media platform X, the Indian diplomat highlighted how these comprehensive defence discussions mirror the progressive trajectory of strategic and security ties between New Delhi and Washington. Ambassador Kwatra posted, "Had an engaging conversation with @SebGorka Deputy Assistant to the President & Senior Director for Counterterrorism, National Security Council." He further added, "We shared perspectives on the threats of terrorism, and our counter-terrorism cooperation outlined in India-USA Joint Statement of February 2025."

This robust security framework evaluated by the two officials directly stems from the bilateral mandates established by PM Modi and US President Donald Trump during their diplomatic summit earlier this year. In that pivotal meeting, both leaders strongly reaffirmed that the global scourge of terrorism must be fought and terrorist safe havens eliminated from every corner of the world.

A joint statement released following the PM Modi-Trump summit on February 13, 2025, outlined specific collaborative intelligence and defence milestones designed to guide joint operational action against radical outfits. According to the bilateral document, "They committed to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups, including Al-Qaida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba in order to prevent heinous acts like the attacks in Mumbai on 26/11 and the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021."

Holding Terror Perpetrators Accountable

In tandem with these strategic objectives, the tangible outcomes of this security alliance were recently highlighted when Washington announced the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind behind the devastating 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Building on this momentum for regional accountability, President Trump and PM Modi had jointly called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of 26/11 and the 2016 Pathankot air base attack, while demanding that Islamabad ensure that its territory is not used to carry out cross-border terrorism.

Tackling Global Threats

Expanding the scope of their defence alliance to tackle systemic global threats, the two global leaders also pledged to work together to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems, and prevent terrorists and non-state actors from accessing them, as recorded in the joint statement of February 2025. (ANI)