The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) will observe Pakistan's Independence Day, August 14, as a 'Black Day'. Chairman Sohail Abro called it a 'day of slavery' for Sindhis and others, announcing protests with black flags across Sindh.

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has declared August 14, Pakistan's Independence Day, as a "Black Day", with its chairman Sohail Abro describing the occasion as a "day of slavery" for Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Saraiki, Kashmiri (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistani (PoJK) communities.

JSFM Plans 'Black Day' Protest

In a statement, JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, along with Mansoor Ahmed Hab and Muhammad Usama Soomro, announced that the organisation would observe August 14, 2026, as a day of protest across Sindh. According to the statement, JSFM workers will wear black armbands and hoist black flags at various intersections across Sindh to register their protest against what the organisation described as the "occupation" and continued oppression of Sindh and other nationalities within Pakistan.

'Pakistan a Mistake of History': Abro

"There was no Pakistan before 1947, whereas Sindh has been an independent land for thousands of years," Abro said, describing the establishment of Pakistan as a "mistake of history" and a "dark day for humanity." He alleged that historical nations including Sindhis, Baloch, Saraikis, Kashmiris and Pashtuns had been "enslaved" by the Pakistani state and its Punjabi-dominated military establishment. According to Abro, these communities have faced continued political, economic and geographical marginalisation, while their "slavery continues today."

Allegations of Occupation and Repression

"Our lands, national resources and homeland are being occupied by the Punjabi army at gunpoint," Abro alleged, adding that the right to self-determination and freedom was a "birthright" of the people concerned. He further claimed that his organisation would ultimately achieve its objective of securing independence from Pakistan.

The JSFM chairman also alleged that Pakistani state agencies were continuing raids on the homes of pro-independence political activists in Sindh as August 14 approaches. He claimed that abductions and enforced disappearances of political workers were also continuing across Sindh. Abro called on international organisations, the United Nations, Amnesty International and other human rights organisations to support what he described as the cause of freedom and self-determination. (ANI)