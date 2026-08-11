Air India will not comment on the ongoing AAIB investigation into a Phuket-Delhi flight incident where the aircraft lost 300 feet in altitude, injuring some onboard. The probe is under ICAO Annex 13. The pilots have been taken off the roster.

Air India, Airbus Vow Cooperation Amid Probe

Air India on Monday said it cannot comment on any findings or observations related to the investigation into the Phuket-Delhi flight incident that took place earlier this month, as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) continues its probe under the provisions of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 13. According to a statement by a spokesperson from the airline, the carrier said that it would continue to provide all necessary cooperation to the concerned authorities as required for the probe. "The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the provisions of ICAO Annex 13. As the investigative process is ongoing, Air India cannot comment on any findings or observations related to the investigation. We will continue to extend our full cooperation to relevant authorities as required," the spokesperson said.

Airbus also issued a statement amid the probe, stating that it is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities in accordance with ICAO Annex 13. "In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available. A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation," Airbus said in a statement.

The Incident: Sudden Altitude Loss and Injuries

This comes as AAIB is investigating an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi after the aircraft experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise on August 4. The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed safely in Delhi. "The occurrence has been classified as a Serious Incident and is under investigation by the AAIB," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Sunday.

During the occurrence, injuries were reported to a few passengers and cabin crew members. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew.

Pilots Grounded Pending Investigation

As part of the standard operating procedures following such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test of the Pilot-in-Command indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. "Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Pending the investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off the roster by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the ministry added.

Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and the confirmatory test result, it added.

Understanding ICAO Annex 13 Investigation Framework

Under ICAO Annex 13, accidents and serious incidents involving aircraft are subject to investigation to establish relevant facts and prevent future accidents and incidents. The framework lays down provisions concerning the conduct of investigations, the participation of relevant States and authorities, and the preparation of preliminary and final reports.

The objective of an accident or incident investigation under Annex 13 is to prevent future accidents and incidents and not to apportion blame or liability. The framework also provides for the issuance of a preliminary report within 30 days of an event and a final report as soon as possible or within 12 months, following completion of the investigation. Final reports provide official information on the findings, causes or contributing factors and may include safety recommendations.

The incident remains under investigation by the AAIB, with Air India and Airbus continuing to provide cooperation and technical assistance to the relevant authorities. (ANI)