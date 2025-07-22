The Kremlin has signalled openness to a possible meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Beijing this September, if Trump attends the WWII commemorative event. China may also be considering a trilateral summit with Xi Jinping.

Moscow: Russia is open to discussing the possibility of holding talks between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, should the latter attend the upcoming commemorative events in Beijing this September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, according to RT.

Beijing to Host Military Parade on September 3 for WWII Anniversary

The Chinese capital is set to host a military parade on September 3 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Putin has already accepted an invitation to attend the event, as per RT.

Amid speculation about a potential high-level meeting involving Putin, Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, RT cited a report from Japan's Kyodo News suggesting that China has extended an invitation to Trump. The Times also reported that Beijing may be positioning itself to host a trilateral summit, though Chinese officials have not confirmed any such plans.

"If it so happens that [Trump] is there, then, of course, we cannot rule out that the question of the expediency of holding a meeting will be raised," Peskov told reporters, as quoted by RT. He added that the Kremlin has not yet received confirmation regarding Trump's attendance in Beijing.

On Sunday, Peskov noted that while a future meeting between Putin and Trump is expected, "it would require a lot of preparation, and the time has not yet come," RT reported.

Trump and Xi Held Phone Call in June Amid Diplomatic Buzz

The renewed speculation comes after a phone call between Trump and Xi Jinping in June. During the call, Trump reportedly said he had received an invitation to visit China, though no specific date was provided, RT said.

Putin and Trump have also held several phone conversations in recent months, primarily focused on the Ukraine conflict. Trump recently criticized the Russian president for resisting a settlement, a remark that drew a calm response from the Kremlin. "It viewed the criticism calmly and intended to maintain dialogue with Washington," RT reported.

Last In-Person Putin-Trump Meeting Held in 2018 in Helsinki

China, meanwhile, continues to project itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict. According to RT, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for a "fair, lasting, and binding" peace agreement and urged all parties to prioritize a ceasefire and political dialogue. Beijing has also voiced support for renewed direct talks between Moscow and Kiev.

The last in-person meeting between Putin and Trump took place in 2018 during the Russia-US summit held in Helsinki, Finland.