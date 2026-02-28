Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met a Luxembourg delegation led by Finance Minister Roth Gilles in New Delhi. The delegation also met Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, discussing financial ties, green bonds, and investments in GIFT City.

Sitharaman holds talks with Luxembourg delegation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with a delegation from Luxembourg, including Finance Minister Roth Gilles and other officials, in New Delhi on Thursday. In a post on X, the Official Account of the Ministry of Finance shared, "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met with a delegation led by Mr. @RothGilles, Minister of Finance of Luxembourg, along with Mr. Christian Biever, Ambassador of Luxembourg to India; Mr. Luc Feller, Senior Government Advisor, Mr. Claude Marx, Director General, CSSF and Mr. Simon Gorbutt, Deputy CEO, Luxembourg for Finance, in New Delhi, today." https://x.com/FinMinIndia/status/2027407575130779823?s=20

Luxembourg delegation meets Gujarat CM

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel received the Finance Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Gillis Roth, along with his delegation, in Gandhinagar. Roth highlighted Luxembourg's robust financial sector, which comprises 115 banks, an investment portfolio of 8 trillion euros in asset management, and a presence in investment and financial services across around 80 countries. In this context, he expressed his eagerness to further strengthen financial relations with India, particularly with Gujarat.

Discussions on Green Financing

Patel said during the discussions of this meeting that Gujarat is a state with prudent financial management under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not only this, he discussed and deliberated on the benefit of Luxembourg's expertise in the field of green bonds and green financing in this context. He also requested to explore the possibilities of mutual cooperation to realise the idea of green growth with an environment-friendly lifestyle through renewable-green energy and Mission Life, which was given by the Prime Minister, through municipal green bonds and long-term infrastructure and sustainable development.

Cooperation in GIFT City

Roth said that the MoU signed between IFSCA and Luxembourg's CSSF in GIFT City has strengthened the financial cooperation between India and Luxembourg and has also increased the global financial connectivity of Gujarat. Shri Gilles Roth expressed Luxembourg's eagerness for more investments in the international financing sector in GIFT City. (ANI)