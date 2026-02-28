Bombardier highlights India's aviation growth potential, linking it to infrastructure development. This comes as Canadian PM Mark Carney visits Mumbai to boost bilateral trade and diplomatic ties, aiming for a $50 billion trade target by 2030.

Highlighting the significant growth potential of the Indian aviation sector, Mark Masluch, Senior Director of Communications at Bombardier, stated that the development of infrastructure is crucial for establishing a robust business aviation ecosystem in the country. Speaking to ANI, Masluch noted that while Bombardier currently has 60 jets in India, the expansion of airports is directly tied to the growth of the industry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bombardier on India's Aviation Potential

"So we see a lot of positive signs in terms of infrastructure development. Infrastructure development brings the business case for business aviation and business aviation-related jobs to a place where it can develop. So the more places that planes can fly, the more people will use business jets," he said. He further explained that business jets support a large ecosystem of employment, ranging from pilots to maintenance and ground staff. Masluch emphasised that as airports develop, a real ecosystem can establish itself, noting, "That's something that we're already working with Indian customers who operate our planes, but we're also interested in partnering with the industry and local schools to make sure that the support infrastructure, in terms of the workforce, also grows with the airports themselves."

Describing India as "one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world," Masluch highlighted that Bombardier's Challenger and Global products are well-positioned for the market's requirements. "So when you look at Bombardier Challenger and Global products, these are aircraft that can connect India with North America, with Australia, with Europe, the Middle East, and also from a government perspective, we have a very flexible offering," he said.

Beyond commercial aviation, Masluch expressed a keen interest in collaborating with the government on specialised needs, stating that the company is "very keen to work with requirements from air forces and other branches of government who require very tailored solutions from a defence perspective." When asked about the possibility of expanding Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities in India, he indicated that the company remains attentive to customer needs, evaluating service levels on an annual basis.

Canadian PM's Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

This corporate optimism aligns with the arrival of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the financial capital. Accompanied by his wife, Diana Fox Carney, the Prime Minister highlighted the immense economic potential of the host nation, noting its position as a global leader in growth.

Taking to X to mark the start of his inaugural official visit to India, PM Carney emphasised the strategic importance of the trip for Canada's economic future, posting: "India is the world's fastest-growing major economy." The Canadian leader, joined by a high-level delegation, outlined his immediate agenda in Mumbai, which focuses on deepening commercial ties. "We just arrived in Mumbai to meet with business leaders -- and forge partnerships that will unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses," he added.

Upon their arrival at the airport on Friday, the delegation was received by Jaykumar Rawal, the Maharashtra Minister of Protocol and Marketing. Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), highlighted that the arrival represents a major milestone in bolstering the relationship between the two nations. In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome to Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada as he arrives in Mumbai on his first official visit to India. The visit marks a significant step in further strengthening India-Canada ties." He further noted that the partnership is anchored in shared democratic values and expanding cooperation across diverse sectors.

Focus on Economic and Diplomatic Ties

This visit is the first by a Canadian head of government since the tenure of the previous administration under Justin Trudeau, during which bilateral relations faced challenges. The current trip indicates a renewed effort to find common ground and enhance both diplomatic and financial ties.

According to a press release from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, PM Carney is scheduled to hold meetings with prominent corporate leaders in Mumbai before heading to New Delhi on March 2 for significant talks with PM Narendra Modi. The official statement mentioned that the leaders will focus on elevating the Canada-India relationship with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology, and artificial intelligence. While in the capital, PM Carney will also participate in the India-Canada CEOs' Forum.

The Canadian PMO noted that in 2024, India was Canada's seventh-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at USD 30.8 billion. This synergy builds upon previous dialogue at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg last November, where PM Modi emphasised that India intends to achieve a bilateral trade milestone of USD 50 billion by the year 2030. Following that meeting, PM Modi shared on X, "We have set a target of USD 50 billion by 2030 for our bilateral trade. Canadian pension funds are also showing keen interest in Indian companies." This diplomatic momentum follows a recent meeting between Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the Munich Security Conference. Minister Anand "affirmed the shared technological benefits and significant partnership opportunities for both countries' businesses, industries and workers," as both nations reiterated their commitment to broadening trade in support of economic resilience and stability.