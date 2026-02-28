Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri chaired an MEA meeting to review the 'Seva Sankalp' resolution, focusing on a tech-driven, citizen-centric approach. This follows the first Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by PM Modi, at the new 'Seva Teerth' PMO.

MEA Reviews 'Seva Sankalp' Resolution

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday chaired a meeting of senior MEA officials to review the implementation of the Seva Sankalp resolution, with officers proposing innovative, technology-driven steps to strengthen a citizen-centric approach.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared, "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri today chaired a meeting of senior officers of the MEA to discuss the implementation of the Seva Sankalp resolution of the first meeting of the Union Cabinet at Seva Teerth." "Officers made innovative suggestions for furthering a citizen-centric approach, including through utilising diverse types of technology," the post read.

Inaugural Cabinet Meeting at 'Seva Teerth'

Meanwhile, on February 24, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the historic first meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at the new Prime Minister's Office, 'Seva Teerth'. This inaugural meeting took place on the auspicious day of Ashtami, Phalguna Shukla Paksha, in the year of Yugaabda 5127, Vikram Samvat 2082, and Shaka Samvat 1947.

Symbol of New India's Reconstruction

This building is a direct expression of the reconstruction of New India. With this auspicious beginning, the Cabinet welcomed a future whose foundation has been laid by centuries of effort.

It was observed that for many decades following Independence, governments operated from the Prime Minister's Office in South Block, both preserving the legacy of the past and envisioning the future.

It also said that 'Seva Teerth' was constructed at the site of the temporary barracks from the British era. The establishment of an active institution of national governance at that location is also a symbol of the transformation of New India.

The Spirit of 'Seva Teerth'

The Cabinet said that before the period of colonial rule, India was known as a nation was recognised both for its material grandeur and for its human values.

The concept of Seva Teerth is formed from the confluence of both these ideals. With the sacred confluence of duty, service, and dedication, this workplace is envisioned to be as sacred as a pilgrimage; this is its fundamental spirit. (ANI)