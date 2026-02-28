Donald Trump announced a plan for the US to refine Venezuelan oil in Texas for export, stating it would benefit both nations. He promised to help rebuild Venezuela, highlighting a 'great relationship' with its current government.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said the United States will refine Venezuelan oil in Texas for export, calling the plan beneficial for both nations and promising to help "build their country, which was a disaster." Addressing a gathering in Texas, Trump said, "For the benefit of both our nations, we're going to refine their oil right here in America and right here in Texas and then export it all over the world. We're going to keep some for ourselves. We're going to give some to them, and they're going to make more money than they've ever made before. We'll help build their country again, which was a disaster. And we're going to build it up, and we're going to benefit also."

Trump said he has a "great relationship" with the current Venezuelan government, highlighting rising crude oil exports, calling the arrangement beneficial for both countries. "We're going to be doing a lot. We're having a great relationship with their government. Has anybody ever witnessed anything so beautiful, so decisive, and so popular with the people of Venezuela? It was very popular. In fact, 360,000 barrels of Venezuelan crude are right now sitting in the tanker on my left," he said. "Crude oil exports are up by hundreds of thousands of barrels a day. Venezuela, think of it, 80 million so far. We just started 80 million barrels of fuel. That's what we've taken. And it's great for Venezuela, and it's great for us. And with our new friend and partner, Venezuela, we're going to do a lot of other things," he said.

Background on US Intervention

It comes after on January 3, the US launched a "large-scale strike" in the South American country, which led to the capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Maduro and Flores were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York and are currently facing trial.

After Maduro's capture, Trump had made it clear that Washington would "run" Venezuela during a transition and needs "total access to the oil and to other things in their country." Delcy Rodriguez assumed the presidency following the US military's capture of Maduro and his wife.