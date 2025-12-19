At a conservative AmericaFest event in Phoenix, Donald Trump supporters eagerly await the release of Jeffrey Epstein case files, hoping for transparency and to clear Trump’s name as a Justice Department deadline looms.

In Phoenix, at a meeting of an influential conservative organization, supporters of US President Donald Trump say they are keenly awaiting the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As a Friday deadline looms for the Justice Department to publish the trove of documents related to the convicted sex offender, some were impatient, while others were eager to see Trump's name cleared.

"I think it took too long," Mike Costarell, 58, told AFP at AmericaFest 2025, Turning Point USA's first major event since the September killing of founder Charlie Kirk.

"I think it's important anybody that sexualizes children should be accountable for their acts. And I don't care what side of the political aisle or how rich they are," he said.

Epstein, convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution, died in custody in 2019 awaiting trial for sex crimes against minors.

For years, Trump and his acolytes stoked lurid conspiracy theories that powerful Democrats were hiding the truth about his crimes to prevent embarrassing revelations, and called for the release of all files related to the case.

But since taking office in January, the Republican president -- who benefitted from Kirk's efforts to rally young voters to his camp -- has repeatedly demanded the nation move on, dismissing the matter as a "hoax."

Last month, a rare bipartisan effort in Congress forced him to sign a law requiring his administration to release the case file by the end of Friday.

For Georgia student Gwyn Andrews, Trump's reluctance to release the documents was baffling, but she is hopeful the president's name will be finally cleared.

"I'm glad that it's finally happening," she told AFP at AmericaFest.

"Kudos to Trump for finally getting it out. It scares some Republicans who voted for him to now know that he kind of changed his gears.

"But we're glad that it's back on track, and I hope that will bring a lot of transparency to the deep state and to DC."

New names in files?

The four-day AmericaFest -- which will hear from many of the luminaries of Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement -- is an opportunity to test the waters among the faithful at a time that wider public trust in Trump is flagging, according to opinion polls.

Despite a well-documented friendship with Epstein that includes multiple photos of the two men together over a number of years, many of those present expressed little doubt in Trump's narrative that the files are a red herring.

Photographs released Thursday showed Epstein with figures including former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, linguist Noam Chomsky and filmmaker Woody Allen.

None of the photos had any context and none showed any criminal activity.

"I don't expect it'll be some earth shattering,... but I believe that people will be on that list that people don't assume" said Jacob Ellison, a 24-year-old Texan.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there are Republicans and Democrats alike on that list when it is released."

As for Trump's involvement with Epstein, Ellison said: "They do say he's close to people, but I don't know.

“I like to believe that he's a family man. He holds certain values, and so that's what I'm shooting for.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)