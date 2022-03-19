Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, the hypersonic missile Russia used in Ukraine

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Day 24 of its attack on Ukraine, Russia has used hypersonic missiles to destroy Ukraine's weapons stockpile. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov gave information in this regard. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    Moscow, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    He said an underground depot located in western Ukraine was destroyed by Russia using hypersonic missiles. Igor Konashenkov claimed that the warehouse contained missiles and ammunition from Ukrainian soldiers. This is the first time that Russia has admitted to attacking Ukraine with a hypersonic missile. 

    Russia has state-of-the-art ballistic missiles that can fly five times the speed of sound or faster in the upper atmosphere. According to the Russian military, the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile system used in the attack is capable of hitting targets at a range of over 2,000 km. It can surpass all existing air and missile defense systems. Its speed can be up to 10 times the speed of sound.

    Even as the intensity of Russian firepower increased, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for urgent talks with Moscow. In a Facebook video, Zelenskyy described the talks as the only opportunity for Russia to minimise the damage caused by their own mistakes".

    Even though Zelenskyy has been pushing for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow said there can't be any headway unless Ukraine agrees to its main demand that it becomes a neutral state. 

    Nuclear-capable Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile

    The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile is counted among Russia's most advanced missiles. A nuclear attack can also be carried out with its help. This missile can be equipped with both nuclear and conventional warheads. This air-to-ground missile has a range of 2000 km. The Russian military has been using it since 2017. 

    The Kinzhal missile can be fired either from the fighter aircraft MiG-31 Interceptors or from the Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber. This 8-meter-long missile carries 480 kg explosives with it. 

    Weighing about 4300 kg, the Kinzhal is said to be an air-launched version of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Iskander-M. After launch, the Kinjal accelerates at a speed of about 4,900 km/h. Its speed during flight can reach 12,350 km/h. Due to such high speed, it is difficult to stop this missile using air defence systems. 

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 4:33 PM IST
