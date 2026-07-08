Kashmiri diaspora members in Bradford protested the siege in PoJK, accusing Pakistani authorities of repression, civilian killings, and blockades. They urged the UK and international community to intervene for humanitarian access and release of detainees.

Members of the Kashmiri diaspora staged a peaceful demonstration in Bradford, voicing concern over the ongoing siege of peaceful sit-ins in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and urging the international community to intervene. The protesters gathered to condemn what they described as the continued repression of civilians by Pakistani authorities.

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Protesters Allege Atrocities and Blockades

Demonstrators alleged that civilians had been killed during the ongoing unrest and accused security forces of maintaining a blockade in affected areas, restricting the movement of residents and limiting access to essential services.

Participants also alleged that more than 1,000 detainees had been forcibly transferred from PoJK into Pakistan by security forces. They expressed concern over the reported detentions and called for the immediate release of those taken into custody.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the demonstrators criticised the reported closure of entry points into PoJK, saying the restrictions had further isolated communities already affected by the unrest. They argued that the continued blockade had hampered humanitarian access and worsened conditions for residents.

Call for International Intervention

Addressing the gathering, members of the diaspora appealed to the Government of the United Kingdom and the wider international community to take urgent notice of the developments. They called for diplomatic engagement to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access to the affected areas, the reopening of all entry routes, and the protection of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people of PoJK.

Amnesty International Condemns Pakistan's Actions

Watchdog group Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's heavy-handed tactics ahead of upcoming regional elections in PoJK. Amnesty accused Pakistani authorities of deploying violent measures to suppress peaceful political dissent and violate fundamental human rights, unlawfully designating the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as a "proscribed organisation."

Amnesty fiercely criticised the ban on JAAC, labelling it a disproportionate attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism.

As local tensions simmer ahead of the regional polls, activists and watchdog groups alike continue to pressure the international community to hold Islamabad accountable.