Protests erupted in Karachi after activist Imaan Mazari and her husband were sentenced to 17 years in prison under Pakistan's controversial PECA cybercrime law, sparking widespread condemnation over shrinking civil liberties and freedom of expression.

Protests in Karachi Over Activist's Sentencing

Karachi witnessed widespread protests this week after a Pakistani court sentenced human rights activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, to a combined 17 years in prison under Pakistan's controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The verdict has reignited concerns over shrinking civil liberties, freedom of expression and the use of cybercrime laws to silence dissent in the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scores of journalists, lawyers and civil society activists gathered in Karachi to protest the ruling, calling it an attack on constitutional rights. The demonstrators condemned PECA, arguing that the law is being used to criminalise criticism of state institutions and suppress voices questioning enforced disappearances and alleged human rights violations.

Details of the Conviction

According to court proceedings, Mazari and Chattha were convicted for allegedly posting "anti-state" content on social media between 2021 and 2025. The court claimed the posts promoted narratives against the state and accused the military of terrorism. On Saturday, both were sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison on three separate counts, with the sentences set to run concurrently. Mazari and her husband have denied all allegations. They maintain that the case against them is politically motivated and stems from their outspoken stance on enforced disappearances, allegations that the military has consistently denied.

Widespread Condemnation

Speaking during the protest, journalist Saeed Baloch said the PECA Act violates constitutional freedoms guaranteed to Pakistani citizens. He argued that the law undermines the right to free speech, writing and peaceful assembly, warning that its enforcement would silence journalists and ordinary citizens alike.

Protesters demanded the repeal of PECA and the immediate withdrawal of the sentences against Mazari and Chattha, describing the verdicts as unjust and intended to intimidate dissenting voices.

Rights activist Qazi Khizer echoed similar concerns, stating that cases involving figures such as Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha, Ali Wazir, Mahrang Baloch and Sindhi nationalists reflect a broader pattern of constitutional violations. He alleged that people advocating for legal rights and constitutional protections are being arbitrarily arrested, questioning why state institutions feel threatened by voices demanding accountability and answers.

Reacting to the verdict, Shireen Mazari, Imaan Mazari's mother and a former federal minister, termed the conviction illegal. She alleged that the defence was denied a fair hearing during the trial.

Impact on Civil Liberties

Human rights organisations have also raised serious concerns about the proceedings, warning that the case exemplifies the narrowing of space for political dissent, civil liberties, and free expression in Pakistan. The sentencing has further intensified debate over the application of cybercrime laws in Pakistan and their impact on democratic freedoms, with activists warning that such rulings risk deepening fear and self-censorship across civil society.