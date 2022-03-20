Censoring 'The Kashmir Files' is attack on freedom, says New Zealand's ex-Deputy PM

The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s; the film has been in controversy since its release on March 11.

The recently released movie 'The Kashmir Files' has created quite a buzz since the release. Earlier the country's censor board cleared the movie, has now decided to review its decision after some community groups approached it.

The movie 'The Kashmir Files' has a censor's certificate, which allows an individual above the age of 16 and over to watch the film. However, now the board has decided to review its decision and hold the screening of the movie.

The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s; the movie has been in controversy since its release on March 11. Reports suggest that the chief censor is reviewing the film's category after members of the Muslim community raised their concerns over the content of the film.

Former New Zealand deputy prime minister Winston Peters has slammed the film board, stating that restricting the movie would be an attack on New Zealanders.

Peter wrote a Facebook post and said that censoring the film is tantamount to censoring information or images from the March 15 atrocities in New Zealand or removing from public knowledge all photos of the attack on 9/11.

His post further read that terrorism in all its forms should be exposed and opposed no matter what its source. The attempt at selective censorship would amount to one further attack on the freedom of New Zealanders and people worldwide, Peter added.

'The Kashmir Files,' directed by Vivek Agnihotri, stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

The controversial film has become a runaway success thanks to widespread government support and tax concessions from numerous states around the country. It also received a lot of flak as it's unprecedented for the government to put its weight behind a commercial film for the first time. Furthermore, the government has been accused of engaging in propaganda due to the sensitive political nature of the film and charges of inaccuracy/deliberate distortion of facts.

Social media is flooded with recordings from both inside and outside movie theatres in which people can be seen using harsh terminology for Muslims, with a few using very provocative language and shouting loud slogans.

