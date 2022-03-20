Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Censoring 'The Kashmir Files' is attack on freedom, says New Zealand's ex-Deputy PM

    The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s; the film has been in controversy since its release on March 11.

    Censoring 'The Kashmir Files' is attack on freedom, says New Zealand's ex-Deputy PM - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 7:03 PM IST

    The recently released movie 'The Kashmir Files' has created quite a buzz since the release. Earlier the country's censor board cleared the movie, has now decided to review its decision after some community groups approached it. 

    The movie 'The Kashmir Files' has a censor's certificate, which allows an individual above the age of 16 and over to watch the film. However, now the board has decided to review its decision and hold the screening of the movie. 

    The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s; the movie has been in controversy since its release on March 11. Reports suggest that the chief censor is reviewing the film's category after members of the Muslim community raised their concerns over the content of the film.

    Former New Zealand deputy prime minister Winston Peters has slammed the film board, stating that restricting the movie would be an attack on New Zealanders.

    Peter wrote a Facebook post and said that censoring the film is tantamount to censoring information or images from the March 15 atrocities in New Zealand or removing from public knowledge all photos of the attack on 9/11. 

    His post further read that terrorism in all its forms should be exposed and opposed no matter what its source. The attempt at selective censorship would amount to one further attack on the freedom of New Zealanders and people worldwide, Peter added.

    Censoring 'The Kashmir Files' is attack on freedom, says New Zealand's ex-Deputy PM - ADT

    'The Kashmir Files,' directed by Vivek Agnihotri, stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

    The controversial film has become a runaway success thanks to widespread government support and tax concessions from numerous states around the country. It also received a lot of flak as it's unprecedented for the government to put its weight behind a commercial film for the first time. Furthermore, the government has been accused of engaging in propaganda due to the sensitive political nature of the film and charges of inaccuracy/deliberate distortion of facts.

    Social media is flooded with recordings from both inside and outside movie theatres in which people can be seen using harsh terminology for Muslims, with a few using very provocative language and shouting loud slogans.

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files box office report: Here are reasons to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s film

    Also Read: 'The Kashmir Files' now 100% tax-free in Karnataka

    Also Read: 'The Kashmir Files' actor Darshan Kumar slipped into depression while playing the role of 'Krishna Pandit'

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2022, 7:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine says Russia bombed school sheltering 400 people in Mariupol Moscow claims of firing hypersonic missile gcw

    Ukraine says Russia bombed school sheltering 400 people in Mariupol

    Afghanistans last finance minister Khalid Payenda now an Uber driver in the US - ADT

    Afghanistan's last finance minister Khalid Payenda now an Uber driver in the US

    Massive explosions heard in Pakistan s Sialkot Cantt area report gcw

    Massive explosions heard in Pakistan's Sialkot Cantt area: Report

    WHO warns against false information over Omicron variant gcw

    WHO warns against false information over Omicron variant

    I am delighted...: Isreal PM Naftali Bennett to visit India in April - ADT

    'I am delighted...': Israel PM Naftali Bennett to visit India in April

    Recent Stories

    ISL 2021-22, Final: With fans in the stadium, football will be the real winner - Nita Ambani snt

    ISL 2021-22, Final: With fans in the stadium, football will be the real winner - Nita Ambani

    football Should Manchester United sell Ronaldo Ex-England midfielder Danny Murphy answers snt

    Should Manchester United sell Ronaldo? Ex-England midfielder Murphy answers

    PM Modi gifts sandalwood artefact Krishna Pankhi to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida gcw

    PM Modi gifts sandalwood artefact 'Krishna Pankhi' to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida

    Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 crore to manufacture EV, its batteries in Gujarat locally - ADT

    Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 crore to manufacture EV, its batteries in Gujarat locally

    Hollywood Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez are moving in together in this massive $50M mansion drb

    Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez are moving in together in this massive $50M mansion?

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon