Donald Trump hosts Iftar dinner at White House, thanks Muslim Americans for support in 2024 election (WATCH)

US President Donald Trump hosted the annual White House Iftar dinner, marking the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. During the event, Trump expressed his gratitude to Muslim Americans for their support in the 2024 presidential election and reiterated his commitment to the community.

“The Muslim community was there for us in November – and while I’m president, I’m going to be there for you," Trump said, addressing the attendees at the White House event.

Significance of Ramadan Highlighted

Highlighting the significance of Ramadan, he described it as a time of “spiritual reflection and self-restraint.” He acknowledged the devotion of Muslims worldwide who fast from dawn to dusk and later break their fast in the company of family and friends.

“Ramadan is a season of spiritual reflection and self-restraint. Every day during the sacred month, the Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, deepening their focus on prayer and devotion to God. Then Muslims all over the world join families and friends each night and give thanks to the Almighty, break their fast with Iftar dinner. We are all looking for peace for the entire world," Trump stated.

Middle East Conflict and Peace Efforts

The US President also took the opportunity to highlight his administration’s diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, referring to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas that began in October 2023. He reassured his commitment to fostering peace and supporting Muslim Americans.

“You have someone in the White House who loves you,” he affirmed.

Trump’s Lighthearted Remark on the Dinner

Adding a touch of humor to the evening, Trump acknowledged the meal served at the dinner, saying, “Muslims join family friends each night at sundown to give thanks to the Almighty and break their fast with an Iftar dinner. Just like this one. This is what we have tonight. I hope you like it. If you don’t like it, don’t complain, OK? You’re still in the White House.”

The White House Iftar has been a longstanding tradition, observed by past presidents as a gesture of goodwill and inclusivity towards the Muslim community during Ramadan.

